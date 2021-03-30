Paul George Degelmann: March 6, 2021

Paul George Degelmann, 83, of Americus, GA succumbed peacefully at home, surrounded by family, March 6, 2021 following a brief illness. He was born near Chicago, IL to Paul Louis Degelmann of Chicago, IL and Louise Bauhart of Cary, Illinois. Paul was baptized in a Lutheran church in Lombard, Illinois. He graduated from Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn, Illinois where he played both basketball and football. Academically, he excelled in architectural drafting and crafting in metals and acrylics. Prior to receiving a B. A. degree in Industrial Design from the Art Institute of Chicago in 1966, he studied at Chicago Lighting Institute and became an Associate Member of the Illuminating Engineering Society.

For the following twenty years, he was employed with Steber’s Outdoor Lighting and Litecraft Luminous Ceilings companies and developed expertise in energy-efficient lighting. In 1975, entrepreneur Larry Comer invited him to join Metalux Corporation in Americus, Georgia where he designed interior and outdoor lighting fixtures. His work with Metalux resulted in nine patents. In 1994, he was invited to work on the Luminaire Efficacy Ratings Project for Fluorescent Lamps with the National Electrical Manufacturers Association.

In 2000, devoted to his family and wishing to remain in Americus, Paul took early retirement with Metalux during the time this successful company was being purchased by Cooper Lighting and relocating most of its operations near Atlanta, Georgia. In retirement, he enjoyed metal-turning on a lathe he inherited from his father, designing and building homes, golf, and boating. In recent years, Paul became an active member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Americus, Georgia and a member of the Kiwanis Club.

Predeceasing Paul are his parents; his beloved wife of fifty years, Juanine Clark Degelmann of Chicago, Illinois; his mother-in-law and stepmother, Florence Willits Clark Degelmann of Des Moines, Iowa; and his eldest sister, Dolores Degelmann Wilke, of St. Louis, Missouri.

Paul is survived by his two devoted daughters: Shelly Degelmann Dale (Robert) of Perry, Georgia and Sandra Degelmann Walls of Vienna, Georgia and four adult grandchildren: Tiffany Dale Beasley (Kevin) of Perry, Georgia, Robert (Bert) Dale of Wetumpka, Alabama (Malisha), Harold Fred (Chip) Walls (Whitney) of Abbeyville, Georgia, Pal Mical (Mic) Walls of Vienna, Georgia and three great-grandchildren, all of whom called him “Grandy.” Also living are two sisters, Jeannette Degelmann Vix (Dennis) of Shakopee, Minnesota and Linda Louise Degelmann Grecco (Anthony) of Lombard, Illinois along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was joined in marriage to Linda Caldwell Fuller Degelmann of Tuscaloosa, Alabama whereby adding four step-children: Christopher (Chris) Fuller (Dianne) of Macon, Georgia; Kimberly (Kim) Fuller Isakson (Jim) of Argyle, Texas; Faith Fuller Umstattd (Scott) of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico; Georgia Fuller Luedi (Manfred) of Zwingen, Switzerland and nine step-grandchildren who fondly named him “GranPaul”.

At his request, Paul’s ashes will be cast near a long-time family vacation site near Panama City Beach, Florida. Memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1122, Americus, Georgia 31709 or The Fuller Center for Housing, P.O. Box 523, Americus, Georgia 31709.