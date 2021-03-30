Lillian Eugenia Howard: March 29, 2021

Mrs. Lillian Eugenia Howard, 75, of Jacksons Gap, Alabama, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Russell Medical. She was born on November 30, 1945 in Americus, Georgia to Frank Daniel Harlan and Evelyn Christine Covington Harlan. She was an active member of Flint Hill United Methodist Church. She could bring a smile to everyone’s face. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, William J. Howard, of Jacksons Gap, Alabama; sons, William J. Howard, Jr. (Heather) of Madison, Georgia, and Christopher Scott Howard (Chris) of Key West, Florida; and six granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Betty Jane Posey.

A memorial service will be held in Georgia at a later date.

Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.

Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements