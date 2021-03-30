Area Beat Report 3/29 to 3/30/2021
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 3/29/2021
- Skipper, Christopher Todd, 40, 3/29/2021 3:31 p.m., Possession of Marijuana Less than an oz./Tag Registration Requirements/Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
- Thompson, Alexis Nicole, 34, 3/29/2021 9:32 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Wilson, Diamonique Kateria Monshay, 23, 3/29/2021 2:10, Possession of Marijuana – Less than an oz.
Americus PD Media Arrest Reports 3/29/2021
- GSW Drive at Felder St., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 111 Taylor St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle/Dead Body Abuse
- North Lee St. at Rucker St., Possession of Marijuana – less than an oz.
- East Forsyth at Tripp St., Possession of Marijuana – less than an oz./Tag Registration Requirements/Driving without a valid license
- 908 Angus Dr., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- Douglas Dr., Suicide Threat/Attempt, Damage to Property
- 802 Kings Way, Damage to Property
- 623 Winn St., Loud and Unnecessary noises-Prohibited/Drug Activity
- 1207 First Montgomery St., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 69B Cherokee St., Simple Battery
- 1203A East Jefferson St., Domestic Dispute
3/30
- North Lee St. at Patterson St., Suspicious Incident
- 1604 East Forsyth St. at Enterprise, Suspicious Incident
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 3/29/2021
- Garcia, Ricardo (Bonded Out), 41, 3/29/2021 11:22 p.m., DUI-Drugs and Alcohol
- Hargrove, David Channing (Bonded Out), 35, 3/29/2021 10:49 p.m., DUI – Alcohol
- Hutchins, Carl Elton (In Jail), 40, 3/29/2021 3:33 p.m., USMS
- Jones, Brandon Juwan (In Jail), 3/29/2021 2:51 p.m., USMS
- Price, Quovadis Markquise (In Jail), 39, 3/29/2021 12:41 a.m., False Imprisonment
Sumter County Media Incident Reports 3/29 to 3/30/2021
3/29
- Bumphead Rd. at South Georgia Tech Parkway, Accident Involving Deer
- Brady Road about Mask Road, Accident Involving Deer
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/warning for stop sign violation
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/warning for stop sign violation/Driving without lights on
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/warning for stop sign violation
- US Hwy 280 West at Mile Post 8, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 0 30 West at James Hart Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag