Area Beat Report 3/23 to 3/25/2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 3/24 to 3/25/2021

Dariso, Javaris Antwan (In Jail), 26, 3/24/2021 8:22 p.m., Failure to appear for finger printable charge – Misdemeanor

Hurley, Louis Marees (In Jail), 42, 3/24/2021 9:31 a.m., City Contempt

Lockhart, Antavious Antrell (In Jail), 19, 3/24/2021 1:24 p.m., Probation Violation

McCants, Dorian (In Jail), 24, 3/25/2021 4:37 a.m., Simple Battery against person who is 65 or older or is pregnant at the time of the offense

Tyner, Carlton Bernard (In Jail), 50, 3/24/2021 2:45 p.m., Probation Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 3/24 to 3/25/2021

3/24

Near 351 Hooks Mill Rd., Roadway Blocked/dead deer in the road

District Line Rd. about Upper River Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding

256 GA Hwy 27 East at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Unsecured Door

708 McMath Mill Rd., Theft

629 GA Hwy 30 West at Teal Automotive, Found Property

US Hwy 280 East at Pryor Cobb Rd., Accident Report

127 W Robin Hill Dr., 911 Hamgup

228 W Rock Hill Dr., 911 Hangup

132 Stonewall Dr., Welfare Check

288 North Spring Creek Circle, Information for Officer

266 Tulip Dr. Lot C, Domestic Disturbance

523 Old Dawson Road, Suspicious Vehicle

985 Brady Rd., Assist Motorist

708 McMath Mill Rd., Welfare Check

3/25

0 280 West and GA Hwy 49, Suspicious Person

162 Pearl Dr., Information for officer

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 3/23 to 3/25/2021

Davis, Claudius Devon, 38, 3/23/2021 8:19 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/Failure to stop at stop sign

Jordan, Dantrell Devonta, 26, 3/23/2021 11:36 a.m., Schedule I or II controlled substance/Possession with intent/Marijuana – Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale/Cocaine Possession with Intent – Felony

Wallace, Jamie Jermaine, 43, 3/23/2021 11:36 a.m., Cocaine – Possession With Intent

Wallace, Timoth Sentell, 25, 3/23/2021 11:36 a.m., Cocain Possession with Intent to Distribute/Marijuana Possession, Purchase, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale (Felony)

Beck, Eric Lance, 56, 3/24/2021 8:25 a.m., Criminal Trespass

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 3/23 to 3/25/2021

3/23

107 East Lester St., Miscellaneous Report

Southerfield Rd., Report of damage to vehicle from hitting an armadillo

103 Norman Cole St., Incident Events/Possession of Cocaine, Marijuana and Amphetamine and Schedule I or II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, purchase and distribute

71-D Cherokee St., Criminal Trespass

308 Harvey Ln., Suspicious Incident

Reddick Dr. near N. Jackson St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits

89 Dixon Dr., Harassing Communications

Bell St., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to stop at stop sign

101B Eastview Circle, Criminal Damage to Property – 1st Degree

3/24

402 Barlow St., Criminal Trespass

Rucker St. at Hwy 19, Driving without insurance

429 Forrest St. Apt. Q, Criminal Trespass

119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Bench Warrant for Contempt of Court

313 Hozanna Circle, Domestic Dispute

101 West Jefferson St. at Wok & Wings, Criminal Trespass

221 Horton Dr. Apt. A, City Probation

90B Bozeman Circle, Simple Battery

701 Mary St., Ungovernable Child

606 N. Lee St. at Nerd Customs, Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle

45 Reddick Dr., Aggravated Assault

116 Hosanna Circle, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor

3/25