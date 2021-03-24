Mary Elizabeth Parker Hawkins: March 22, 2021

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Parker Hawkins age 80, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services. Rev. Daryl Brown will officiate. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until service time Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. Friends may also visit the family at 1308 Rose Avenue in Americus.

Mary Elizabeth Parker Hawkins was born December 2, 1940 in Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Ross Rubin Parker and the late Edith Bowers Parker. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Mrs. Hawkins was a member of Concord Methodist Church.

Survivors include two daughters and son-in-law, Marie Swanson and Terry of Hiawassee, GA and Angie Bartlett of Panama City Beach, FL. A son and daughter-in-law, John David Fulcher and Tina of Martinez, GA and three sisters and a brother-in-law, Patsy Whitaker of Americus, Jan Parker of Americus and Cindy Hyatt and Danny of Young Harris, GA. Seven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.

Memorial contributions may be made to Concord United Methodist Church 1996-A GA Hwy 30 West Americus, GA 31719 or to First Free Will Baptist Church 259 Tusquittee St. Hayesville, NC 28904.

To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit aldridgefuneralservices.com. Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.