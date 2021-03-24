expand
March 24, 2021

Kelvin Pless graduates from Troy University

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 11:01 am Wednesday, March 24, 2021

TROY, AL (03/22/2021)– Kelvin Pless of Americus, GA, graduated from Troy University during Term 3 of the 2020/2021 academic year.

Pless graduated with the Master of Science in Adult Education degree while attending Troy Online.

Term 3 includes students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

About Troy University

Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose TROY for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty, and flexible in-class and online class offerings. Students on the Troy, Ala. campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Ala., as well as at locations around the world and online.

 

