Andersonville National Historic Site reopens museum and recognizes National Former POW Recognition Day

ANDERSONVILLE, Ga. – Andersonville National Historic Site is pleased to announce two upcoming special events, recognizing the sacrifice of former prisoners of war (POWs) and highlighting our mission of serving as a national memorial for all American POWs.

On April 1, the National Prisoner of War Museum will reopen to the public at a reduced capacity. Hours of operation will be 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Restrooms will be open but the theater will remain closed, so no park films will be shown.

On April 2, park staff and volunteers from local motorcycle club Robins Riders will raise the Avenue of Flags at the park in honor of National Former POW Recognition Day, which coincides with the start of the Bataan Death March on April 9. This stirring and patriotic display of about 200 American and POW/MIA flags and 50 state flags can be viewed until April 14.

Park grounds, including Andersonville National Cemetery, remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Committal services for eligible veterans and their families continue to be offered at a reduced capacity as scheduled.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority. If you are coming to the park, please allow for adequate social distancing. Visitors are also required to wear face masks in federal buildings including visitor centers, historic structures, and museums. When outdoors, face masks are required on NPS-managed lands when physical distance cannot be maintained.

Andersonville National Historic Site is located 10 miles south of Oglethorpe, GA and 10 miles northeast of Americus, GA on Georgia Highway 49. The national park features the National Prisoner of War Museum, Andersonville National Cemetery, and the site of the historic Camp Sumter Civil War prison. ­Andersonville National Historic Site is the only unit of the National Park System to serve as a memorial to all American prisoners of war. Admission to the park is free. For more information about the park call 229 924-0343, visit our website, or check us out on Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube..