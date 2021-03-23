Area Beat Report 3/19 to 3/23/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Reports 3/19 to 3/22/2021
- Burns-Williams, Devonte Marcus (Bonded Out), 28, 3/19/2021 1:04 p.m., Failure to appear for finger printable charge
- Clark, Gerald (In Jail), 50, 3/22/2021 12:36 a.m., DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Ford, Jermerico Jamil (Bonded Out), 20, 3/20/2021 10:13 p.m., Driving while unlicensed/Seat Belt Violation/Child or youth restraint not used properly
- Holley, Tiffani Nicole (In Jail), 37, 3/21/2021 6:58 p.m., Battery/Simple Battery
- Kitchens, Todd Clifton (In Jail), 52, 3/22/2021 3:37 a.m., Illegal possession of cocaine/Illegal possession of Schedule 1 controlled susbstance/Possession and use of drug related objects
- Leverette, Rasheika Lashawn (In Jail), 32, 3/21/2021 11:46 p.m., Probation Violation
- Mack, Lewis (Bonded Out), 47, 3/19/2021 12:04 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- McCoy, Marquis Jamil (In Jail), 30, 9:14 p.m., Aggravated Stalking/Terroristic Threats and Acts/Criminal Trespass/Probation Violation/Burglary – 1st Degree Felony
- Mims, Russell Stephen (In Jail), 54, 3/21/2021 8:55 p.m., Speeding/Seat Belt/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Streeter, Latenza Moniet (Bonded Out), 41, 4:29 a.m., DUI/Drug related object/Possession of Marijuana/Failure to obey stop sign
- Taggart, Stephen Mitchell (Bonded Out), 21, 3/20/2021 4:06 p.m., Illegal Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Taylor, Lakeia Alexcia (In Jail), 3/22/2021 6:48 p.m., Criminal Trespass
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 3/19 to 3/22/2021
3/19
- Lamar St. at Hampton St., Traffic Stop/Failure to overy traffic sign or light
- 113 Blue Bell Lane, Unsecured Door
- 319 Henry Hart Rd., Alarm Activation
- 213 Quail Trail, Welfare Check
- 226 Edgewood Dr., Alarm Activation
- Car Wash at 709 Magnolia St., Possession of Manufactured Drugs/Distribute
- District Line Rd. about Upper River Road, Traffic Stop/speeding
- 2234 Highway 308 South, Information for Officer
- 297 Highway 19 South, Alarm Activation
- 114 Sullivan Dr. at Perfect Care, Theft
- 0 Hwy 280 East, Loud Music
3/20
- 401 Wayman St., Alarm Activation
- 107 Santa Rosa Dr., Civil Matter
- Pryor Road near Pryor Cobb Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- 401 Waymon St., Alarm Activation
- US Highway 280 East near Mile Post 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 518 US Highway 280 West, Alarm Activation
- US Highway 280 East about Mile Marker 23, Accident Report
- US Highway 280 East near Mile Marker 23, Domestic Disturbance
- 302 Country Quarters Lane, Information for officer
3/21
- 246 Howard Johnson Rd., Information for officer
- 223 West Rock Hill Dr., Accident Involving Deer
- 116 Highway 30 West at American Legion, Suspicious Person
- 2279 Highway 19 South, Accident Report
- Hwy 30 at American Legion, Fight
- US Highway 280 East near Mile Post 23, Accident Involving Deer
- US Highway 280 West near East Rock Hill Dr., Accident Involving Deer
- US Highway 280 East near Mile Post 30, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- South GA Tech Pkwy about Bumphead Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Lamar Road near District Line Road, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 127 Pecan Terrace, Welfare Check
- 745 Thrasher Road, Bad Child
- 143 Arlington Dr. Ext., Domestic Disturbance
- Hwy 49 North at Hwy 195 North, Damage to Property
- 122 Jasmine Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 796 Hwy 19 South at Lot D, Theft
- 109 Rabbit Branch, Domestic Disturbance
- 714 Varsity Dr., Failure to Maintain Lane
- 139 Rainbow Terrace, Domestic Disturbance
3/22
- 122 Jasmine Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 122 Jasmine Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 0 GA Hwy 280 East @ Huntington Rd. Pleasant Grove, Hit and Run
- 0 Highway 19 and 30, Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
- 527 Flintside Dr., Alarm Activation
- 226 Edgewood Dr., Alarm Activation
- 0 East Railroad St. near the dead end, Illegal Dumping
- GA Highway 3 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Improperly displayed license plate
- 3480 GA Hwy 280, Accident Involving Deer
- 2459 GA Hwy 195 North, Burglary
3/23
- 0 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Lawson, Warning for expired registration
- 0 GA Hwy 30 West at James Hart Rd., Traffic Stop/speeding
- 0 GA Hwy 30 West at James Hart Rd., Traffic Stop/speeding
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 3/20 to 3/22/2021
- Glass, Otis, 57, 3/20/2021 11:45 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Ramirez-Morales, Orlando, 46, 3/22/2021 8:45 a.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
- Taylor, Lakeia Alexcia, 40, 3/22/2021, Criminal Trespass
Americus PD Media Incident Reports 3/19 to 3/21/2021
3/19
- 704 North Lee St. Corner Store, Aggravated Assault
- 119 South Lee St. at Americus Police Department, Lost/Mislaid Property
- Reese St. at Angus Dr., Welfare Check
- 234 Academy St., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 1311 Crawford St., Missing Person
- 107 Prince St., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 227 North Lee St. at Davita, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 209 Tripp St. at Wells Fargo, Identity Theft/Fraud
- 916 MLK Jr. Blvd. at Lot 16 Weeks Trailer Park, Domestic Dispute
3/20
- 1207 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Waffle House, Criminal Trespass
- Horton Dr. at Linnie St., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 604 GSW State University Dr. at Apt. 9, Identity Theft/Fraud
- 1311 Crawford St., Domestic Dispute
- 720 Harris St. at Apt. 14, Simple Battery – Family Violence
- Econo Lodge, Drug Activity
3/21
- 1300 Block of Douglas Circle, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 1512 North MLK Blvd. at 103 Skyland Motel, Theft By Taking/Misdemeanor
- Barlow St., Suspicious Incident
- 618 E. Lamar St. at Americus Urgent Care, Miscellaneous Report
- 406B Academy St., Domestic Dispute
- 622 Winn St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- West Forsyth St. at North Hampton St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 1609 East Lamar St. at Hampton Inn, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 306 Tabby Lane, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 720 Harris St. at Apt. 14, Terroristic Threats and Acts/Aggravated Assault/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 1205 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Quality Inn, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
3/22
- 615 Mayo St., Domestic Dispute
- Reddick Dr. at North Jackson St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 1702 N. MLK Blvd., Possession of Cocaine/Possession of Drug Related Objects/Possession of Amphetamine/Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance
- 119 South Lee St., Contraband
- 703 Harrold Avenue, Mental Health Transport
- East Lamar St. at Thomas Dr., Driving without a valid license
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K, Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
- 118 Starlight Circle, Criminal trespass
- McCoy Hill at Poplar St., Aggravated Assault
- 104 Redick St., Theft By Taking – Felony
- 1320 Douglas Circle, Suspicious Incident
3/23
- 107 East Lester St., Criminal Trespass