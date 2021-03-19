expand
March 19, 2021

Area Beat Report 3/17 to 3/18/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:04 pm Friday, March 19, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office 3/17 to 3/18/2021

  • Bowens, Joe Anquan (In Jail), 30, 3/17/2021 3:05 p.m., Disorderly Conduct/Probation Violation
  • Clark, Brian Eric (Rebook), 35, 3/17/2021 3:17 p.m., Murder
  • Cook, Quanterious Dontre (Bonded Out), 24, 3/17/2021 5:23 p.m., Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Misdemeanor
  • Ware, Ashley Nichole (In Jail), 31, Failure to appear for finger printable charge – Felony

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 3/17 to 3/18/2021

3/17

  • 157 Fox Stevens Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 198 Lakeshore Dr., Suspicious Person
  • 204 E. Church St., Alarm Activation
  • Lamar Road near Dowdy Road, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Hwy 27 East about Mile Marker 28, Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 49 South about Mile Marker 1, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 803 Flintside Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 0 Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag Report
  • 127 Foster St., Animal Complaint
  • 243 Rock Hill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 156 A Forest Park, Information for Officer
  • 0 Hwy 30 at MM@, Traffic Accident
  • 797 Bumphead Rd., Roadway Blocked

3/18

  • 716 US Hwy 19 South, Alarm Activation
  • 130 GA Hwy 49 S at Ship Chapple Church, Alarm Activation
  • 1029 GA Hwy 195 at Apt. H, Domestic Disturbance

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 3/16 to 3/18/2021

3/16

  • 1512 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Skyland Motel, Battery
  • 730 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Suspicious Person
  • 107 West Jefferson St. at Wheatley Plaza, Damage to Property
  • North Jackson St. at West Lester St., Traffic Stop/failure to stop at stop sign
  • 101 East View Circle Apt. B, Criminal Trespass

3/17

  • 111 Argo St., Failure to Restrain Dog
  • 119 South Lee St. at Americus PD, Disorderly Conduct
  • 112 Industrial Blvd. at Middle Flint Counseling Service, Miscellaneous Report
  • Ashby Street at Eastview Cemetery, Theft By Taking – Felony
  • 603B Henrietta St., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
  • 253 Lonnie Lane Apt. 253-A, Civil Matter
  • 104 Town Creek Circle, Battery
  • 260 A Lonnie Lane at East Oaks Apartments, Domestic Dispute

3/18

  • 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • East Lamar St. at Cherokee St., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • 1035 East Forsyth St. at Hometown Health Care, Welfare Check
  • 103 A Norman Cole St., Aggravated Assault/Possession of Firearm or Knife during the commission of a felony
  • 118 Linnie St., Criminal Trespass
  • 1805B Maxwell St., Disorderly Conduct/Assault and Battery
  • 1700 East Lamar St. at Lowes, Criminal Trespass
  • 1410 Crawford St., Criminal Trespass

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 3/17 to 3/18/2021

  • Hernandez, Christina, 22, 3/18/2021 12:43 a.m., Failure to Restrain Dog/Prohibition against Nuisances (CO)
  • Boyce, Jayla, 19, 3/18/2021 7:31 p.m., Assault and Battery
  • Mann, Carissa Nicole, 41, 3/18/2021 7:31 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Mann, Valeri Shaterri, 39, 3/18/2021 7:31 p.m., Disorderly Conduct

 

 

