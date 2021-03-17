expand
March 17, 2021

Sumter County Request for Proposal

By Nichole Buchanan

Published 10:52 am Wednesday, March 17, 2021

THE SUMTER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR  

SUMTER COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEM 

RFP# 2021-009

Description of Project:  The Board of Commissioners of Sumter County, Georgia (hereafter “Sumter County”) is requesting proposals for SUMTER COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEM.

General Conditions and Specifications:  General Conditions and Specifications may be obtained or examined during business hours at the Sumter County Board of Commissioner’s at 500 West Lamar Street, Suite 100, Americus, Georgia, 31709 or downloaded from the link on the Sumter County website. (www.sumtercountyga.us)

Time and Place for Submission of Proposals:  Proposals must be received by March 31, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. EST at the Sumter County Courthouse located at 500 West Lamar Street, Suite 100, Americus, Georgia, 31709, or via U.S. Mail to Sumter County Board of Commissioners, Attn: PATI GRYCZKOWSKI, P. O. Box 295, Americus, Georgia, 31709.

ADDENDUM TO RFP #2021-007AUDIO/VISUAL EQUIPMENT, INSTALLATION, AND SERVICE/ MAINTENANCE

Due date for proposal:  March 24, 2021 4:00 P.M.

Please note on page 10, under Attachment A, The Request for Proposal title is INDIGENT DECEDENT SERVICES when it needs to read AUDIO/ VISUAL SYSTEM, INSTALLATION, AND SERVICE/MAINTENANCE.

The corrected page 10 may be obtained or examined during business hours at the Sumter County Board of Commissioner’s at 500 West Lamar Street, Suite 100, Americus, Georgia, 31709 or downloaded from the link on the Sumter County website. (www.sumtercountyga.us)

 

 

 

