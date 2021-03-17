Area Beat Report 3/14 to 3/17/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Report 3/16/2021
- Colbert, Christopher Kirk (In Jail), 50, 3/16/2021 5:18 p.m., Probation Violation
- Holmes, Kawanis Deon (Bonded Out), 43, 3/16/2021 4:12 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/tail light requirements
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 3/16 to 3/17/2021
3/16
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/warning for tag light requirements
- 300 Block of Shiloh Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to maintain lane
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 12, Traffic Stop/tag light required/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 0 Three Bridges Rd. at Beauchamp Rd., Accident involving Deer
- 215 GA Hwy 27 East, Discharge of Firemarms on or near public property
- 139 Easy St., Alarm Activation
- 117 Shady Bottom Rd., Alarm Activation
- 0 Lee St. at South Forty Dr., Roadway blocked/tree in the roadway
- 0 GA Hwy 280 West at McMath Mill Rd., Traffic Stop/Obscured or missing license plate/Window Tint Violation
- 129 Packaging House Rd., Welfare Check
- 1545 GA Hwy 19 South, Traffic Accident
- 0 SGTP off GA Hwy 19 North, Roadway blocked/concrete in the roadway
- 146 Rainbow Terrace Lot A, Domestic Disturbance
- Shiloh Rd. at Tallent Store Road, Traffic Stop/warning for stop sign violation
- 205 Hospital St., Assist another agency
- 266 Mills Rd., Assist another agency
- McLittle Bridge Rd. at GA Hwy 3, Traffic Stop/Warning for stop sign violation
- GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 308, Shots Fired
- 0 Santa Rosa and Irene Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
3/17
- 198 Lakeshore Dr., Suspicious Person
- 204 East Church St., Alarm Activation
- 157 Fox Stevens Rd., Alarm Activation
Americus PD Media Incident Report 3/12 to 3/17/2021
3/12
- Sun Valley Dr. at Fredia Lane, Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
- 412 W. College St., Suspicious Incident
- 121 North Jackson St., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Disorderly Conduct
- 406 Crawley St., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- South Jackson St., DUI/Failure to dim headlights/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle
- Patterson St., Damage to Property
- East Forsyth St. @ Mayo St., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
3/13
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
- 1611 East Lamar St. at Econo Lodge, Damage to Property
- GA Hwy 3 (MLK Jr. Blvd.), Damage to Property
- 733 East Forsyth St. at Walgreen’s, Lost/Mislaid Property
- 109B Bessie Mae Circle, Domestic Dispute
- 1611 East Lamar St. at Econo Lodge, Contraband
3/14
- 107 Prince St. at Food Lion, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 1208 Crawford St. at Harvey’s Supermarket, Miscellaneous Report
- 1101 Crawford St. Circle K, Damage to Property
- 1711 East Lamar St. at Walmart, Warrant Executed
- 1008 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Kings Inn, Domestic Dispute
- Forsyth St. at Dollar Tree, Welfare Check
- 105 Glory Ct., Simple Battery
- 134 B Cherokee St., Deceased Person
3/15
- 1130 Felder St. at Apt. 12B, Domestic Dispute