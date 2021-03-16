Mary Sue Nowell Sanders: March 14, 2021

Mrs. Mary Sue Nowell Sanders, age 83 of Preston, passed away Sunday March 14, 2021 at Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services. Elder Clayton Nowell will officiate.

A committal service will follow at 3:30 p.m. in Magnolia Park Cemetery in Warner Robins.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until service time at Aldridge Funeral Services.

Mary Sue Nowell Sanders was born February 9, 1938 in Preston. She was the daughter of the late Chester Elijah Nowell and the late Emma Catherine Tucker Nowell. She retired from K Mart in Warner Robins, where she worked as a Personnel Director. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Mrs. Sanders was a member of Poplar Ebenezer Primitive Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law Tony Sanders (Jo) of Social Circle, GA and Jeff Sanders (Gina) of Greenville, SC. Three sisters and brothers-in-law, Catherine Moore and Mercer, Sandra Walls and Bob France and Winifred Monroe. One brother, Clayton Nowell and Nancy and a sister-in-law Lisa Nowell. Six grandchildren: Stephen, Scottie, Bryan, Seth, Tyler, Erin and four great grandchildren Reid, Rylee, Mason and Keira also survive.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sanders was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Sanders, three brothers, Raymond Harold Nowell, Henry Earl Nowell, James Oliver Nowell and a sister Betty Jean Phillips.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Stewart Webster Cancer Fund 6381 Hamilton Street Preston GA, 31824. To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit aldridgefuneralservices.com. Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.