March 16, 2021

Jane Barnes Ruis: March 10, 2021

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 10:22 am Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Jane Barnes Ruis, 83, went home to be with her Lord Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at her Yulee, FL residence.

Mrs. Ruis was born in Cramerton, NC and moved to Yulee last year from Americus, GA.

She was a member of the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Americus and was a strong Christian and Prayer Warrior. She was known by all to have a loving, pleasant disposition. She loved her church and was a devoted mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Ruis was predeceased by her husband, Ray Ruis who passed away in 1987 and by a son, Jack Ruis and daughter Elaine Muldrew.

Survivors include three sons, Rob Ruis, Eddie Ruis (Janet) and Jerry Ruis; a daughter, Suzanne Potter; 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Mrs. Ruis at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Americus, GA.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Lighthouse Baptist Church.

To view Mrs. Ruis’ online obituary and leave condolence please visit the Green Pine website at www.greenpinefuneral.com.

Green Pine Funeral Home, Cremations & Cemetery, Yulee, FL.

Jane Barnes Ruis: March 10, 2021

