March 16, 2021

Area Beat Report 3/15 to 3/16/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:19 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 3/15 to 3/16/2021

  • Clayton, Ricky Renod (In Jail), 31, 3/15/2021 12:40 p.m., Probation Violation
  • Holmes, Kawanis Deon (Bonded Out), 3/16/2021 4:12 a.m., Tail Light Requirements/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Mable, Justin Marques (In Jail), 24, 3/15/2021 5:12 p.m., Battery – Family Violence (1st offense) – Misdemeanor/Obstructing or hindering persons from making an emergency telephone call/Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to Children – allowing a child to witness a felony (Battery – Family Violence 3rd Degree)
  • Walton, Donta Taril (In Jail), 23, 3/15/2021 3:19 p.m., Discharge of Firearms on or near public highway or street/Aggravated Assault
  • Welch, Thomas Cameron (Bonded Out), 24. 3/15/2021 12:46 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 3/15 to 3/16/2021

3/15

  • Rainbow Terrace at Sunset Park, Shots Fired
  • Mockingbird Dr. at GA Hwy 30 West, Traffic Stop/Warning for tail light requirements
  • 0 Oglethorpe Avenue, Traffic Stop/ Warnings for tail light requirements/registration requirements/license plate not assigned to vehicle
  • 0 GA Hwy 49 South at GA Hwy 308, Deer Accident Report
  • Lamar Rd. at Mile Post 7, Traffic Stop/speeding
  • 0 GA Hwy 19 South at Mile Post 3, Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
  • 0 SGTC off SGTP, Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
  • 0 GA Hwy 30 West at James Hart Rd., Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter Lec Lobby, Civil Matter
  • 1058 US Highway 19 South, Bad Child
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd., 911 Hangup
  • 0 Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • US Highway 280 East about Williams Road, Traffic Stop/Warning for tail light requirements
  • US Highway 280 East at Felder St., Traffic Stop/Warning for tail light requirements
  • Sunset Park Dr. at Rainbow Terrace, Warning for these things: tail light requirements/registration requirements/break light/turn signal violation/no proof of insurance
  • East Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Traffic Stop/Warning for driving while registration suspended
  • 500 Block of GA Hwy 49 South, Improper passing in no passing zone
  • US Highway 280 West at Rock Hill Subdivision, Warning/head light requirements
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/Warning for no tag displayed
  • Rucker St. at North Lee St., Traffic Stop/Warning for defective headlight
  • 167 Shiloh Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • 143 Arlington Dr. exit, Domestic Disturbance

3/16

  • GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia, Traffic Stop/tag light requirements
  • 300 Block of Shiloh Rd., GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 12
  • GA Highway 3 at Mile Marker 12, Traffic Stop/tag light required/Driving while license suspended or revoked

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 3/15 to 3/16/2021

  • Walton, Donta Taril, 24, 3/15/2021 2:20 p.m., Aggravated Assault/Discharge of Firearms on or near public highway or street
  • Bennett, Angelique Nicole, 29, 3/13/2021 8:50 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Dean, Devan Allen, 26, 10:08 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Harris, Antonio Tenyatta M, 38, 3/12/2021 10:59 p.m., DUI/Failure to dim lights/Open Container of Alcohol in Motor Vehicle
  • Hoffmann, Shea Dustin, 34, 3/13/2021 3:15 p.m., Battery/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • Hooks, Travis Anton, 38, 3/13/2021 9:27 p.m., Probation Violation for finger printable charge – Misdemeanor
  • McKenzie, Jennifer Breann, 25, 3/13/2021 8:50 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Trujillo, Jason Troy, 52, 3/12/2021 8:30 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Disorderly Conduct

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 3/15 to 3/16/2021

3/12

  • Sun Valley Dr. at Fredia Lane, Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
  • 412 W. College St., Suspicious Incident
  • 121 North Jackson St., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Disorderly Conduct
  • 406 Crawley St., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • South Jackson St., DUI/Failure to dim headlights/Open Container of Alcohol in motor vehicle
  • Patterson St., Damage to Property
  • East Forsyth St. at Mayo St., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop

3/13

  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1611 East Lamar St. at Econo Lodge, Damage to Property
  • GA Hwy 3 at MLK Blvd., Damage to Property
  • 733 East Forsyth St. at Walgreens, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 109 B Bessie Mays Circle, Domestic Dispute
  • 1611 East Lamar St. at Econo Lodge, Contraband

3/14

  • 1711 East Lamar St. walamrt, Warrant Executed for Probation Violation
  • 1008 N MLK BLVD. at Kings Inn, Domestic Dispute
  • 105 Glory Court, Simple Battery
  • 134 B Cherokee St., Deceased Person

3/15

  • 1130 Felder St. Apt. 12B, Domestic Dispute
  • 1008 North MLK Blvd. at Kings Motel, Criminal Trespass
  • Oglethorpe Avenue, Animal Complaint
  • North Hampton St. at Forsyth St., Domestic Dispute
  • 1004 Felder St., Domestic Dispute
  • 1310 East Lamar St. at McDonald’s, Domestic Dispute

3/16

  • 1512 N. MLK Blvd. at Skyland Motel, Battery

 

 

 

Mary Howell Gillis: March 14, 2021

Jane Barnes Ruis: March 10, 2021

Naming your Hallelujahs

