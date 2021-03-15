expand
March 16, 2021

GSW senior pitcher Tucker Smith has been named the Peach Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week. The PBC made the announcement on Monday, March 15. Photo by Christopher Finn

GSW’s Tucker Smith named PBC Pitcher of the Week

By Ken Gustafson

Published 5:07 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) senior pitcher Tucker Smith was named the Peach Belt Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week on Monday morning, March 15, by the league office for his performance during the past week.

Smith threw the first no-hitter in the Peach Belt since 2017 and the first no-hitter in a conference game since 2005 as he blanked Claflin University (CU) in Friday’s series opener. The senior from Fort Walton Beach, FL hit CU’s first batter of the game, but then proceeded to set down the next 27 in order and nearly pitched a perfect game. He issued no hits and no walks while striking out 12.

It was the first no-hitter for GSW since the school joined the NCAA. Smith accomplished the feat in 115 pitches, throwing 84 for strikes. Smith, who was the 2019 PBC Pitcher of the Year, currently leads the league in ERA and opponent batting average and is tied for fourth in strikeouts.

This is the second PBC Pitcher of the Week award for Smith this season, the third in his career.

