expand
Ad Spot

March 16, 2021

Area Beat Report 3/11 to 3/14/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:12 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Reports 3/11 to 3/15/2021

  • Banks, Brittany Nicole (In Jail), 27, 3/13/2021 7:17 p.m., Hold for Ellaville Police Department
  • Harris, Antonio Tenyatta (Bonded out), 37, 3/13/2021 12:44 a.m., Failure to dim lights, DUI (drugs and alcohol), Possession of open alcohol container, Knowingly driving on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
  • Hoffmann, Shea Dustin (In Jail), 34, 3/13/2021 4:12 p.m., Battery/Criminal Damage to Property
  • Hooks, Travis Anton (In Jail), 38, 3/13/2021 11:32 p.m., Probation Violation
  • Ibach, Cameron Blake (Time Served), 3/12/2021 4:24 p.m., Drug Court Follow Up
  • Johnson, Tabitha Nicole (In Jail), 41, 3/13/2021 4:48 a.m., Failure to maintain lane/Driver must apply for new license within 60 days of change of name or change of address/Failure to Report Accident/Probation Violation
  • Lockhart, Vershard Jermain (In Jail), 27, 3/12/2021 9:42 a.m., Probation Violation
  • Pritchard, Ethan Joseph (In Jail), 26, 3/12/2021 4:03 p.m., Aggravated Assault
  • Simmons, Corey Anderson (In Jail), 26, 3/13/2021 3:24 a.m., Driving while licensed suspended or revoked/Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers – Misdemeanor/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Theft by receiving stolen property/Failure to stop at stop sign
  • Trujuillo, Jason Troy (In Jail), 51, 3/12/2021 9:51 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • Wade, Steven Gray (Bonded Out), 56, 3/13/2021 8:37 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Welch, Thomas Cameron (In Jail), 24, 3/15/2021 12:46 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 3/11 to 3/15/2021

3/11

  • 1101 Southerfield Rd., 911 Hangup
  • GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 2, Warning for speeding
  • US Highway 280 East at Mile Post 21, Expired Revalidation Decal
  • 165 GA Highway 30 West, Theft
  • 158 Bob Dodson Rd., 911 Hangup
  • 114 Country Lane, Alarm Activation
  • 124 McDonald Dr., Alarm Activation
  • GA Highway 49 North about Mile Marker 20, Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
  • GA Highway 49 North about Mile Marker 20, Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
  • US Highway 280 East at Mile Marker 35, Traffic Stop/speeding
  • 247 Rockdale Subdivision Loop, 911 Hangup
  • 0 Old Dawson at Highway 19 South, Discharge of Firearms on or near public property
  • 0 Shiloh Rd. at Tallent Store Rd., Suspicious Person
  • 900 Hwy 280 West, Fire
  • 198 Lakeshore Dr., Alarm Activation

3/12

  • 198 Lakeshore Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 105 Ginger Dr., 911 Hangup
  • 105 Ginger Dr., 911 Hangup
  • 0 East Church St. and N. Bond St., Shots Fired
  • 1101 Southerfield Rd., 911 Hangup
  • 180 GA Highway 308, Identity Theft
  • 3480 GA Hwy 280 East at MM 32 Dixie Licks, Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 377 at Lee-Sumter County Line, Traffic Stop/speeding
  • 546 GA Hwy 39 South, Stalking
  • 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen TRG
  • 3189 S. Lee St., Bad Child
  • 0 Hwy 30 west at James Hart Rd., Traffic Stop/speeding
  • 401 Wayman St. at Boys and Girls Club, Alarm Activation
  • 933 GA Hwy 27 East, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 195 North at Mile Post 5, Traffic Stop/speeding
  • 800 Sam Rodgers Rd., Livestock in road
  • 658 Tallent Store Road, 911 Hamgup
  • 154 Spain Road, 911 Hangup
  • 578 US Highway 280 West, Domestic Disturbance
  • 130 GA Hwy 49 South at Ship Chapel Church Rd., Alarm Activation
  • US Highway 19 North about Shiloh Rd., Traffic Stop/warning for headlight requirements
  • US Highway 19 North about Rawley Rd., Warning for taillight requirements
  • GA Hwy 3 at William Bowen Point, Abandoned Vehicle
  • 0 North Lee St. at Barbara Battle Way, Traffic stop/unauthorized blue lights
  • 273 Upper River Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
  • GA Highway 3 at McLittle Bridge Rd., Traffic Stop/use of lights/siren prohibited
  • Forsyth St. at Crawford St., Use of Lights/Siren Prohibited
  • 261 Rockdale Sub Loop, Information for Officer
  • 141 Katherine Lane, Domestic Disturbance
  • Flintside Dr. at Sixth Street Walmart, Accident Report

3/13/2021

  • 0 Hwy 19 South at MM 8, Traffic Stop/speeding
  • 0 GA Hwy 27 at MM 23, Traffic Stop/speeding
  • 218 South Bond St., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1383 Brady Rd., Welfare Check
  • 150 Africana Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 0 Pecan Terrace at Roney St., Fight
  • 1033 Sam Bradley Rd., Damage to Property
  • GA 49 South about Harper Subdivision, Accident involving deer
  • 1708 GA Hwy 195 North, Trouble Unknown
  • 458 Lacross Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 116 Highway 30 West at American Legion, Domestic Disturbance
  • 214 Thomas St., Fight
  • 0 Highway 27 at MM 20, Assist Motorist
  • 2000 Block Hwy 280 East at Walmart, Accident Involving Deer
  • 146 Rainbow Terrace, Domestic Disturbance
  • Pecan Terrace, Loud Music

3/14/2021

  • GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/stop sign violation
  • 0 Hwy 19 North at MM 14, Traffic Stop/expired registration
  • 584 GA Hwy 280, Domestic Disturbance
  • 0 Hwy 19 North at MM 14, Traffic Stop/expired registration
  • 527 Flintside Dr., Theft
  • 0 Mayo St. at Railroad St., Traffic Stop/expired registration
  • 0 Hwy 19N at MM 16, Traffic Stop/speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 North about GA 195, Livestock in Road
  • 122 Jasmine Dr., Information for Officer
  • 120 Wolf Creek Dr., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 3 North at Rawley Rd., Traffic Stop/defective headlight
  • GA Hwy 3 at Raymond Rd., Traffic Stop/warning for tag light requirements
  • Sunset Park Dr. at Rainbow Terrace, Traffic Stop/Warning for stop sign violation

3/15/21

  • Mockingbird Dr. at GA Hwy 30 West, Traffic Stop/Warning for taillight requirements
  • 0 Oglethorpe Avenue, Traffic Stop/Warning for the following: tag light requirements, registration requirements, license plate not assigned to vehicle
  • 0 GA Hwy 49 South at Hwy 308, Deer Accident Report
  • Lamar Rd. at Mile Post 7, Speeding
  • 0 GA Hwy 19 South at Mile Post 3, Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
  • Rainbow Terrace at Sunset Park, Shots Fired

Americus PD Media Incident Reports 3/11 to 3/15/2021

3/11

  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 415 North Jackson St. at Middle Flint, Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop
  • Peachtree St., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 104 Town Creek Circle, Identity Theft/Fraud
  • 1308 Ridge St., Animal Complaint
  • 804 Lawson Dr., Recovered Property/Not stolen
  • 221 Horton Dr., Apt. A, Criminal Trespass
  • 1698 East Lamar St. at Murphy Express, Stalking
  • Felder St. and GSW State Dr., Unruly Juvenile
  • 1402 N. MLK Blvd., Domestic Dispute
  • 1201 N. MLK Blvd., Criminal Trespass/Possession of drug related objects
  • 807 Winchester St., Domestic Dispute
  • 429 Forrest St. Apt. Q, Domestic Dispute

3/12

  • 208 Brook Wood Lane, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 3/11 to 3/15/2021

  • Hart, Charleston Michael (In Jail), 59, 3/11/2021 11:47 p.m., Criminal Trespass/Possession or use of Drug-related objects
  • McCoy, Tyrece Rashard (Bonded out), 31, 3/11/2021 12:58 a.m., City Probation

 

 

 

 

 

 

More News

Area Beat Report 3/15 to 3/16/2021

Mary Howell Gillis: March 14, 2021

Jane Barnes Ruis: March 10, 2021

Naming your Hallelujahs

  • Latest Opinion

  • Recent Posts

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/15 to 3/16/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/11 to 3/14/2021

Local News

Traffic delays on Forsyth Street

education

Sumter County Board of Education monthly meetings cover “phase-in” plans, lighting and working with Americus

Local news

City of Americus is awarded nationally recognized Top Micropolitan status

Local news

Death investigation in Macon County

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/9 to 3/11/2021

Local News

Sumter County Development Authority announces new industry

News Main

Gov. Kemp Announces Expanded Vaccine Eligibility Starting March 15

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/9 to 3/10/2021

News Main

Three arrested, one still wanted in drug, assault and gun charges

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/5 to 3/9/2021

Local News

“Just Win Baby! Win!!” Lady Raiders claim first state title in 35 years with win over Westfield

Local News

Georgia Southwestern State University announces 2021 Outstanding Alumni Award recipients: Americus residents Susan Welch and Lou Chase among the distinguished individuals

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/4/2021

Local news

An invitation to assist in fighting COVID-19

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/3 to 3/4/2021

Local news

Americus Mayor and City Council address beautification project in called meeting

Local news

GDOT Announces work to start on resurfacing HW49 N

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/2 to 3/3/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/1 to 3/2/2021

Local News

Jeffery Keion Johnson arrested with multiple charges, public’s help needed

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/25 to 3/1/2021

Local News

Seventeen SGTC students nominated for GOAL competition