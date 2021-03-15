Area Beat Report 3/11 to 3/14/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Reports 3/11 to 3/15/2021
- Banks, Brittany Nicole (In Jail), 27, 3/13/2021 7:17 p.m., Hold for Ellaville Police Department
- Harris, Antonio Tenyatta (Bonded out), 37, 3/13/2021 12:44 a.m., Failure to dim lights, DUI (drugs and alcohol), Possession of open alcohol container, Knowingly driving on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
- Hoffmann, Shea Dustin (In Jail), 34, 3/13/2021 4:12 p.m., Battery/Criminal Damage to Property
- Hooks, Travis Anton (In Jail), 38, 3/13/2021 11:32 p.m., Probation Violation
- Ibach, Cameron Blake (Time Served), 3/12/2021 4:24 p.m., Drug Court Follow Up
- Johnson, Tabitha Nicole (In Jail), 41, 3/13/2021 4:48 a.m., Failure to maintain lane/Driver must apply for new license within 60 days of change of name or change of address/Failure to Report Accident/Probation Violation
- Lockhart, Vershard Jermain (In Jail), 27, 3/12/2021 9:42 a.m., Probation Violation
- Pritchard, Ethan Joseph (In Jail), 26, 3/12/2021 4:03 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- Simmons, Corey Anderson (In Jail), 26, 3/13/2021 3:24 a.m., Driving while licensed suspended or revoked/Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers – Misdemeanor/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Theft by receiving stolen property/Failure to stop at stop sign
- Trujuillo, Jason Troy (In Jail), 51, 3/12/2021 9:51 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- Wade, Steven Gray (Bonded Out), 56, 3/13/2021 8:37 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Welch, Thomas Cameron (In Jail), 24, 3/15/2021 12:46 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 3/11 to 3/15/2021
3/11
- 1101 Southerfield Rd., 911 Hangup
- GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 2, Warning for speeding
- US Highway 280 East at Mile Post 21, Expired Revalidation Decal
- 165 GA Highway 30 West, Theft
- 158 Bob Dodson Rd., 911 Hangup
- 114 Country Lane, Alarm Activation
- 124 McDonald Dr., Alarm Activation
- GA Highway 49 North about Mile Marker 20, Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
- US Highway 280 East at Mile Marker 35, Traffic Stop/speeding
- 247 Rockdale Subdivision Loop, 911 Hangup
- 0 Old Dawson at Highway 19 South, Discharge of Firearms on or near public property
- 0 Shiloh Rd. at Tallent Store Rd., Suspicious Person
- 900 Hwy 280 West, Fire
- 198 Lakeshore Dr., Alarm Activation
3/12
- 198 Lakeshore Dr., Alarm Activation
- 105 Ginger Dr., 911 Hangup
- 0 East Church St. and N. Bond St., Shots Fired
- 1101 Southerfield Rd., 911 Hangup
- 180 GA Highway 308, Identity Theft
- 3480 GA Hwy 280 East at MM 32 Dixie Licks, Accident Report
- GA Hwy 377 at Lee-Sumter County Line, Traffic Stop/speeding
- 546 GA Hwy 39 South, Stalking
- 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen TRG
- 3189 S. Lee St., Bad Child
- 0 Hwy 30 west at James Hart Rd., Traffic Stop/speeding
- 401 Wayman St. at Boys and Girls Club, Alarm Activation
- 933 GA Hwy 27 East, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 195 North at Mile Post 5, Traffic Stop/speeding
- 800 Sam Rodgers Rd., Livestock in road
- 658 Tallent Store Road, 911 Hamgup
- 154 Spain Road, 911 Hangup
- 578 US Highway 280 West, Domestic Disturbance
- 130 GA Hwy 49 South at Ship Chapel Church Rd., Alarm Activation
- US Highway 19 North about Shiloh Rd., Traffic Stop/warning for headlight requirements
- US Highway 19 North about Rawley Rd., Warning for taillight requirements
- GA Hwy 3 at William Bowen Point, Abandoned Vehicle
- 0 North Lee St. at Barbara Battle Way, Traffic stop/unauthorized blue lights
- 273 Upper River Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
- GA Highway 3 at McLittle Bridge Rd., Traffic Stop/use of lights/siren prohibited
- Forsyth St. at Crawford St., Use of Lights/Siren Prohibited
- 261 Rockdale Sub Loop, Information for Officer
- 141 Katherine Lane, Domestic Disturbance
- Flintside Dr. at Sixth Street Walmart, Accident Report
3/13/2021
- 0 Hwy 19 South at MM 8, Traffic Stop/speeding
- 0 GA Hwy 27 at MM 23, Traffic Stop/speeding
- 218 South Bond St., Domestic Disturbance
- 1383 Brady Rd., Welfare Check
- 150 Africana Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 0 Pecan Terrace at Roney St., Fight
- 1033 Sam Bradley Rd., Damage to Property
- GA 49 South about Harper Subdivision, Accident involving deer
- 1708 GA Hwy 195 North, Trouble Unknown
- 458 Lacross Rd., Alarm Activation
- 116 Highway 30 West at American Legion, Domestic Disturbance
- 214 Thomas St., Fight
- 0 Highway 27 at MM 20, Assist Motorist
- 2000 Block Hwy 280 East at Walmart, Accident Involving Deer
- 146 Rainbow Terrace, Domestic Disturbance
- Pecan Terrace, Loud Music
3/14/2021
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/stop sign violation
- 0 Hwy 19 North at MM 14, Traffic Stop/expired registration
- 584 GA Hwy 280, Domestic Disturbance
- 0 Hwy 19 North at MM 14, Traffic Stop/expired registration
- 527 Flintside Dr., Theft
- 0 Mayo St. at Railroad St., Traffic Stop/expired registration
- 0 Hwy 19N at MM 16, Traffic Stop/speeding
- GA Hwy 49 North about GA 195, Livestock in Road
- 122 Jasmine Dr., Information for Officer
- 120 Wolf Creek Dr., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 3 North at Rawley Rd., Traffic Stop/defective headlight
- GA Hwy 3 at Raymond Rd., Traffic Stop/warning for tag light requirements
- Sunset Park Dr. at Rainbow Terrace, Traffic Stop/Warning for stop sign violation
3/15/21
- Mockingbird Dr. at GA Hwy 30 West, Traffic Stop/Warning for taillight requirements
- 0 Oglethorpe Avenue, Traffic Stop/Warning for the following: tag light requirements, registration requirements, license plate not assigned to vehicle
- 0 GA Hwy 49 South at Hwy 308, Deer Accident Report
- Lamar Rd. at Mile Post 7, Speeding
- 0 GA Hwy 19 South at Mile Post 3, Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
- Rainbow Terrace at Sunset Park, Shots Fired
Americus PD Media Incident Reports 3/11 to 3/15/2021
3/11
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Lost/Mislaid Property
- 415 North Jackson St. at Middle Flint, Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop
- Peachtree St., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop
- 104 Town Creek Circle, Identity Theft/Fraud
- 1308 Ridge St., Animal Complaint
- 804 Lawson Dr., Recovered Property/Not stolen
- 221 Horton Dr., Apt. A, Criminal Trespass
- 1698 East Lamar St. at Murphy Express, Stalking
- Felder St. and GSW State Dr., Unruly Juvenile
- 1402 N. MLK Blvd., Domestic Dispute
- 1201 N. MLK Blvd., Criminal Trespass/Possession of drug related objects
- 807 Winchester St., Domestic Dispute
- 429 Forrest St. Apt. Q, Domestic Dispute
3/12
- 208 Brook Wood Lane, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 3/11 to 3/15/2021
- Hart, Charleston Michael (In Jail), 59, 3/11/2021 11:47 p.m., Criminal Trespass/Possession or use of Drug-related objects
- McCoy, Tyrece Rashard (Bonded out), 31, 3/11/2021 12:58 a.m., City Probation