expand
Ad Spot

March 12, 2021

Americus-Sumter senior forward Alexis Vazquez scored five goals to lead the Panthers to a 10-1 rout of Chattahoochee County. ATR Archive

Vasquez’s five goals vaults Panthers to 10-1 rout of Chattahoochee County

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:25 am Friday, March 12, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – After losing 8-0 in its season opener to Lee County, the Americus-Sumter Varsity Boys Soccer Team (ASHS) has caught fire, winning two of its last three matches. The Panthers’ most recent victory came on Wednesday, March 10, in a 10-1 rout of Chattahoochee County (CCHS).

ASHS senior forward Alexis Vazquez exploded for a hat trick (three goals), plus two more goals to lead the Panthers’ charge against CCHS. Junior Jesus Rodriguez had his own hat trick in this game and both junior Kevin Abarca and Julio Lopez each scored a goal to round out the ASHS scoring.

Vazquez got the first goal nine minutes into the game and would score again 10 minutes later. Then in the 32nd minute, Rodriguez scored the first of his three goals, which was shortly followed by Vazquez’s third.

Americus-Sumter junior Jesus Rodriguez (7) scored three goals against Chattahoochee County and two goals against Upson-Lee in the Panthers’ last two victories.
ATR Archive

Then in the second half, Abarca scored in the 55th minute and that was followed by the Rodriguez’s second goal of the game two minutes later. Vazquez got his fourth goal of the match in the 70th minute and that was followed shortly thereafter by the hat trick goal by Rodriguez. Freshman Julio Lopez got in on the act with a goal late in the game and then Vazquez put the cherry on the whip cream with his fifth goal to complete the barrage of the Panthers. CCHS was able to prevent posting a doughnut on the scoreboard with a goal, but this night completely belonged to the Panthers.

Before Wednesday’s drubbing of CCHS, the Panthers opened Region 2-AAA competition against Upson-Lee in Thomaston on Friday, March 5. In that match, senior Leo Diaz Lopez posted his own hat trick with three goals. That was followed by two goals from Rodriguez and one by Abarca to complete a 6-0 shutout of the Knights.

The Panthers are now 2-2 on the season and will try to extend their winning streak to three when they travel up to Zebulon, GA to play the Pirates of Pike County in another region contest on Friday, March 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 6

More News

Mayor and Americus City Council discuss services to be utilized by Sumter County Schools

Death investigation in Macon County

Vasquez’s five goals vaults Panthers to 10-1 rout of Chattahoochee County

ASHS boys and girls tennis teams earn region win over Jackson

Local news

Death investigation in Macon County

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/9 to 3/11/2021

Local News

Sumter County Development Authority announces new industry

News Main

Gov. Kemp Announces Expanded Vaccine Eligibility Starting March 15

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/9 to 3/10/2021

News Main

Three arrested, one still wanted in drug, assault and gun charges

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/5 to 3/9/2021

Local News

“Just Win Baby! Win!!” Lady Raiders claim first state title in 35 years with win over Westfield

Local News

Georgia Southwestern State University announces 2021 Outstanding Alumni Award recipients: Americus residents Susan Welch and Lou Chase among the distinguished individuals

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/4/2021

Local news

An invitation to assist in fighting COVID-19

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/3 to 3/4/2021

Local news

Americus Mayor and City Council address beautification project in called meeting

Local news

GDOT Announces work to start on resurfacing HW49 N

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/2 to 3/3/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/1 to 3/2/2021

Local News

Jeffery Keion Johnson arrested with multiple charges, public’s help needed

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/25 to 3/1/2021

Local News

Seventeen SGTC students nominated for GOAL competition

News Main

Wanted person in custody

Local News

Our neighbors have a message on human trafficking

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/25 to 2/26/2021

Local News

Eva Porter Awarded SGTC Student of Excellence Honors

Local News

GSW student-athletes participate in Farmers to Families Food Box Distribution Event