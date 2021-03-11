expand
Ad Spot

March 12, 2021

Gov. Kemp Announces Expanded Vaccine Eligibility Starting March 15

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 8:52 am Thursday, March 11, 2021

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations. On March 15, vaccination criteria will expand to include Georgians aged 55 and older and individuals with disabilities and certain medical conditions.

 

“As we have said from the beginning of this pandemic, we will protect the most vulnerable from severe illness, hospitalization and death, and ensure that Georgians can get back to normal as soon as possible,” said Governor Kemp. “With increased vaccine supply from the federal government, and significant progress made in vaccinating Georgia seniors and other high-risk individuals, this expanded vaccination eligibility will enable more people to get vaccinated over the next few weeks.”

 

For a complete list of health conditions that qualify for vaccination effective March 15, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

 

Adding Georgians over the age of 55 and those at high risk to COVID-19 will make vaccines available to categories that account for 92% of deaths due to COVID-19 in Georgia.

 

Provided supply allows, vaccine eligibility is expected to open to all adults in April.

 

Over the past 30 days, the state has administered over one million vaccines, and on March 17, a total of nine state mass vaccination sites will be operational. To register for a vaccine at one of these sites, visit MyVaccineGeorgia.com.

Currently the following groups are eligible for the COVID vaccine in Georgia:

  • Healthcare workers (physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, EMS personnel, environmental services, etc.)
  • Residents and staff of long-term care facilities
  • Adults aged 65+ and their caregivers
  • Law enforcement, firefighters, first responders
  • Educators and staff (Pre-K, K-12, DECAL licensed or exempt childcare programs)
  • Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers
    • Intellectual Disability is a disability characterized by significant limitations in both intellectual functioning and in adaptive behavior, which covers many everyday social and practical skills. This disability originates before the age of 22.
    • A developmental disability is a physical or mental impairment that happens before the age of 22, is expected to last a lifetime, and impacts at least three activities of daily living. Activities of daily living include self-care; receptive and expressive language; learning; mobility; self-direction; capacity for independent living; and economic self-sufficiency.
  • Parents of children with complex medical conditions who are at high risk for COVID complications
    • Malignancies requiring active treatment
    • Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including organ transplant (bone marrow or solid organ) within 2 years
    • Critical congenital heart disease
    • Asthma (moderate to severe)
    • Sickle cell disease
    • Diabetes
    • Obesity (BMI >95%)
    • Cystic fibrosis
    • Significant neurologic injury or condition (e.g. hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, traumatic brain injury, congenital anomaly, acute flaccid myelitis) with functional/developmental impairment (e.g. cerebral palsy, developmental disability, prematurity, mitochondrial disease)
    • Technology dependence (e.g. BiPAP, trach)

Beginning March 15, 2021, the following populations will be eligible for COVID vaccination in Georgia:

  • Adults aged 55 and over
  • Individuals with disabilities
  • Individuals aged 16 years and older with certain medical conditions that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Note: Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine currently approved for children aged 16 and older. Conditions include:
    • Asthma
    • Cancer
    • Cerebrovascular Disease
    • Chronic Kidney Disease
    • COPD
    • Cystic Fibrosis
    • Diabetes
    • Hypertension
    • Heart Conditions
    • Immunocompromised State
    • Liver Disease
    • Neurologic Conditions
    • Overweight and Obesity
    • Pregnancy
    • Pulmonary Fibrosis
    • Sickle Cell Disease
    • Thalassemia

More News

ASHS boys and girls tennis teams earn region win over Jackson

Americus-Sumter and Southland Academy turn in strong results at Deerfield-Windsor Meet

Area Beat Report 3/9 to 3/11/2021

Elizabeth Callaway Grimball: March 10, 2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/9 to 3/11/2021

Local News

Sumter County Development Authority announces new industry

News Main

Gov. Kemp Announces Expanded Vaccine Eligibility Starting March 15

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/9 to 3/10/2021

News Main

Three arrested, one still wanted in drug, assault and gun charges

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/5 to 3/9/2021

Local News

“Just Win Baby! Win!!” Lady Raiders claim first state title in 35 years with win over Westfield

Local News

Georgia Southwestern State University announces 2021 Outstanding Alumni Award recipients: Americus residents Susan Welch and Lou Chase among the distinguished individuals

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/4/2021

Local news

An invitation to assist in fighting COVID-19

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/3 to 3/4/2021

Local news

Americus Mayor and City Council address beautification project in called meeting

Local news

GDOT Announces work to start on resurfacing HW49 N

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/2 to 3/3/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/1 to 3/2/2021

Local News

Jeffery Keion Johnson arrested with multiple charges, public’s help needed

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/25 to 3/1/2021

Local News

Seventeen SGTC students nominated for GOAL competition

News Main

Wanted person in custody

Local News

Our neighbors have a message on human trafficking

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/25 to 2/26/2021

Local News

Eva Porter Awarded SGTC Student of Excellence Honors

Local News

GSW student-athletes participate in Farmers to Families Food Box Distribution Event

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/24 to 2/25/2021