March 11, 2021

Martin E. Larson: March 8, 2021

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 12:53 pm Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Martin E. Larson 90, of Americus, passed away at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital on March 8, 2021. Mr. Larson was born in Ensign, MI on March 29, 1930, to the late Gustaf and Anna Larson.  Martin was Christian by faith. He was a family man, who was grounded by his faith. Martin served in the Air Force, where he fought in the Korean War. He was a semi-truck driver for over 60 years, until his eyesight forced him to retire. Mr. Larson owned and operated Marty’s Used & New Tires since 1981.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Andersonville National Cemetery with Pastor Will Rayburn officiating. The family will receive friends at Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM.

Mr. Larson is survived by three daughters, Sheila(Jimmy) Chandler of Owens Cross Roads, AL., Diane(Dennis) Smith of Americus, and Shirley Rutherford of Port Charlotte, FL.; one son, Marty(Sandy) Larson of Americus; three stepsons, Kurt Rutherford of Americus, Kerry Rutherford of Port Charlotte, FL., and Kevin(Janet) Rutherford of Jacksonville, FL.; two step daughters, Kandy(Bobby) Johnson of Americus and Kelly Swain of Americus; The family wants to express their deepest gratitude to granddaughter Victoria for always being there and helping Grandpa Larson; seventeen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.

