March 11, 2021

Area Beat Report 3/5 to 3/9/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:31 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Americus PD Media Incident Report 3/5 to 3/9/2021

3/5

  • 609 Walter Way, Suspicious Incident
  • 413 Crawley St., Theft By Deception – Felony
  • 811 Magnolia St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Hanson Dr. at East Forsyth St., Driving without a valid license
  • North MLK Blvd. at Hwy 30, Damage to Property
  • 103 Bush Circle Apt. B, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 110 Knollwood Dr. Apt. 2F, Criminal Trespass
  • Mayo St. at Southerfield Rd., Driving without proof of insurance
  • 138 Peppermint Way, Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children-3rd degree/Obstructing or hindering persons making arrest/Criminal Damage to Property – 1st Degree/Terroristic threats and Acts

3/6

  • East Forsyth St., Suspended Registration/Tag Registration Requirements/Driving while license suspended or revoked/No Insurance
  • 126 US 280 at Phoebe Sumter, Aggravated Battery
  • 113 GA Hwy 27 East at Apt. J6, Harassing Communications/Stalking
  • West Forsyth St. Parking Lot, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 1334 Second Montgomery St., Discharge of Firearms on or near public property/Sale of Amphetamines/Possession and purchase of Marijuana/Schedule 1 or 2 controlled substances/Schedule II, IV or V controlled substances/Possession of Marijuana – Less than and oz./Schedule 1 or 2 controlled substances/Reckless Conduct/Discharge of Firearms on or near public property
  • 107 West Jefferson St. at Wheatly Plaza, Recovered Property – Not Stolen
  • 1416 North Lee St. Apt. D, Criminal Trespass
  • 509 W. Church St., Failure to notify owner upon striking
  • 312 Tabby Lane, Criminal Trespass
  • 552 E. Furlow St., Aggravated Battery
  • 805 Fairfield Avenue, Animal Complaint/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers

3/7

  • 127 W. Glessner St., Criminal Trespass
  • 113 Highway 27 Apt. D6, Domestic Dispute
  • 202 Burke St., Criminal Trespass
  • 1010 Harrold Avenue Apt. B, Criminal Trespass
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 107 Prince St. at Food Lion, Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 1111 Douglas Circle, Battery – Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • 736 Wheatley St., Recovered Stolen Property
  • 429-Q Forrest St., Domestic Dispute

3/8

  • 253B Lonnie Lane at East Oaks, Suspicious Incident
  • 1900 Roney St., Civil Matter
  • 1130 Felder St. at Lexington Apartments, Civil Matter
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at Walmart, Criminal Trespass
  • 702 Gailey Plaza, Criminal Trespass
  • 55A Brinson St., Suspicious Incident

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 3/5 to 3/7/2021

  • Angry, Gregory Montreal, 19, 3/6/2021 11:26 a.m., Possession of Marijuana less than an oz./Schedule I or II controlled Substance – Possession with intent/Schedule III, IV or V Controlled Substance – Possession with intent
  • Caldwell, Jerome, 52, 3/6/2021 7:09 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Jackson, Dontavious Darrell, 25, 3/6/2021 11:26 a.m., Reckless Conduct/Discharge of Firearms on or near public highway or street
  • Mable, Laquida Cimone, 31, 3/5/2021 1:44 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
  • Ruff, Chel’sie Kaliyah, 25, 3/6/2021 5:43 p.m., Suspended Registration/Tag Registration Requirements/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemenaor/No Insurance
  • Strickland, Jessica Ann, 34, 3/7/2021 5:15 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Watts, Jakayla Corene, 20, 3/5/2021 5:05 p.m., No Insurance/Tag Registration Requirements
  • West, Easau Seven, 23, 3/6/2021 1:42 a.m., Aggravated Assault

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 3/5 to 3/9/2021

  • Angry, Gregory Montreal (In Jail), 19, 3/6/2021 1:38 p.m., Possession of Marijuana less than an oz./Schedule I or II controlled Substance
  • Dawson, Jalen Rashad (Bonded Out), 20, 3/5/2021 2:53 a.m., Speeding/Fleeing or attempting to flee a police officer
  • Ibach, Cameron Blake (Released), 22, 3/5/2021 10:09 a.m., Drug Court Follow Up
  • Jackson, Dontavious Darrell (In Jail), 24, 3/6/2021 1:41 p.m., Reckless Conduct/Discharge of Firearms on or near public highway or street
  • Mable, Timothy Eugene (In Jail), 17, 3/6/2021 2:31 p.m., Marijuana Possession/Possession of Schedule I controlled substance/Violating Restriction of Driver
  • Pride, Nigeria Deasia (In Jail), 19, 3/7/2021 4:47 p.m., Affray/Fighting
  • West, Esau Seven (In Jail), 23, 3/6/2021, 3:42 a.m., Aggravated Assault
  • Durham, Robert Clay (In Jail), 49, 3/8/2021 6:56 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts/Aggravated Stalking
  • Flanders, Crystal Lee (In Jail), 28, 3/8/2021 4:23 p.m., Failure to Appear for Finger Printable Charge – Felony
  • Flick, Christopher David (Bonded Out), 34, 3/8/2021 5:21 p.m., Failure to Appear for Finger Printable Charge
  • King, Brian (Bonded Out), 57, 3/8/2021 2:30 p.m., Failure to Appear for Finger Printable Charge – Felony
  • Mitchell, Johnny Lee (In Jail), 57, 3/8/2021 11:28 a.m., Probation Violation
  • Waters, Ricardo Chavezs (In Jail), 39, 3/8/2021 1:56 p.m., Criminal Trespass

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 3/8/2021

  • Waters, Ricardo Chavezs (In Jail), 39, 3/8/2021 12:43 p.m., Criminal Trespass

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 3/8/2021

  • 122 Bobby Hines Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 708 McMath Mill Rd, Domestic Disturbance
  • 133 Jasmine Dr., Suspicious Person
  • 274 North Shore Dr., Animal Complaint
  • Varsity St./Lamar St./Rees St., Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device
  • GA Hwy 49 South at Old Dawson Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 500 W. Lamar St at Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 118 Roy Vaughn Road at Southeast Rail Card Company, Identity Theft
  • 997 GA Highway 30 West, Traffic Accident
  • 594 District Line Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 1403 Felder St., Information for Officer
  • 175 Carter St., 911 Hangup
  • 185 S Freeman Avenue, Domestic Disturbance
  • 154 Spain Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 287 Lasco Harvey Rd., Civil Disturbance
  • 0 US Hwy 19 North at Ohara Rd., Roadway Blocked
  • 3100 Block of GA Highway 377, 911 Hamgup
  • GA Hwy 27 West at GA Highway 3 South, Traffic Stop/Failure to obey signs or control devices/Child or youth restraint not used properly

 

 

