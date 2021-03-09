Another state championship comes home to Sumter County, SCPRD 12U Boys win GRPA State Championship

From Staff Reports

CHATSWORTH, GA – Having won their district tournament the week before, the 12U (11-12 year-old) Sumter County Parks and Recreation Department (SCPRD) boys all-star basketball team went up to Chatsworth, GA to compete in the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association (GRPA) State Tournament on Friday and Saturday, March 5-6. The Sumter County All-Stars did Americus and Sumter proud as they were able to bring home another GRPA state title by beating Glynn County 74-37 in the championship game.

Before they could get that far, however, they had to get past the Murray County, Baldwin County and Washington County All-Stars. In their opening game of the tournament against Murray County, the Sumter County (SC) All-Stars defeated Murray County in dominating fashion by the score of 81-38. In their second game against Baldwin County, the Sumter County All-Stars took care of business once again as they won 69-35. Then in the semifinals against Washington County, the SC All-Stars completely dominated Washington County 86-35.

The win over Washington County put the SC All-Stars into the GRPA State Championship Game against Glynn County, but for the boys of Americus and Sumter County, it wasn’t even close. The SC All-Stars, as they had done in the three previous games, thoroughly drilled the Glynn County All-Stars 74-37 to win the GRPA State Championship.

Having claimed another state title for Sumter County, the SC All-Stars will now turn their attention to Blufton, SC, where they will compete this Saturday, March 13, in the Border War Games, which will feature the best of Georgia against the best of South Carolina.