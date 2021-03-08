expand
March 8, 2021

Frances Maria McLemore Goodman: March 5, 2021

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 9:02 am Monday, March 8, 2021

Mrs. Frances Maria McLemore Goodman age 54, of Americus, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at her residence. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021  

in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services. Mr. Edgar Player will officiate. Interment will follow at the Arabi Antioch Cemetery in Crisp County. 

The family will receive friends Monday, March 8th from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Aldridge Funeral Services.  

 Frances Maria McLemore Goodman was born March 13, 1966 in Americus. She was the daughter of the late Walter Albert McLemore and Eunice Carolyn Powell. Maria worked for Sumter Bank and Trust as a Teller for 23 years. She was a member of Amazing Grace Baptist Church. 

Survivors include her husband, Ken Taylor Goodman of Americus, her mother and stepfather, Eunice Caroline Powell and Tye of Ellaville, a daughter and son in law, Amanda Leigh Crabtree (Jonathan) of Panama City FL, a son and daughter in law, Lathan Crenshaw (Taryn) of Ellaville. A stepdaughter Angela Goodman of Americus and a stepson Billy Goodman of Andersonville. Two brothers and sister-in-law Richard McLemore, and Sherry of Ellaville, Phillip McLemore of Americus and a sister-in-law B.J. McLemore of Americus .  Ten grandchildren, Aniya Goodman, Khloe King, Emersyn King, Addyson Crabtree, Jonah Cabtree, Savanna Crabtree, Wyatt Crabtree, Hydee Crenshaw, Lillian Crenshaw and Kyler Crenshaw. A number of nieces and nephews also survive. 

 Maria was preceded in death by her father Walter Albert McLemore Jr., and a brother Walter Albert McLemore III. 

Maria requested memorial contributions be made to Friends Against Cancer 120 Hwy 280 West Americus, GA 31719. 

To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family, please visit www.aldridgefuneralservices.com  

Aldridge Funeral Service, 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.

Frances Maria McLemore Goodman: March 5, 2021

