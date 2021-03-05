Area Beat Report 3/4/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 3/4/2021
- Brantley, Anitha Denise, 54 (Bonded Out), 3/4/2021 9:59 a.m., False Statements or Writings/Concealing Facts or Fraudulent Documents in Matters of Government
- Cox, Johnn’Angelia Lushun Denise, 22 (In Jail), 3/4/2021 7 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Pitts, Jyquavious Malik, 19 (In Jail), 3/4/2021 6:29 p.m., Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Criminal Trespass/Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Porter, Nicholas Blake, 20 (In Jail), 3/4/2021 11:10 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Simple Battery
- Samuels, Gabrielle Renea, 23 (Bonded Out), 3/4/2021 12:02 p.m., Forgery – 4th Degree checks under $1,500.00
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 3/4/2021
- 0 Hooks Mill Rd. and Mask Rd., Livestock in Road
- 178 Blacksmith Rd., Animal Complaint
- US Highway 19 North near Shiloh Rd., Traffic Stop/speeding
- South GA Tech Parkway at Bumphead Road, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- US Highway 19 North about Mile Marker 17, Traffic Stop/speeding
- Imery’s (Mulcoa) Mulcoa Warehouse, Burglary – 2nd Degree-Felony
- 146 Irene Dr., Information for Officer
- 933 GA Highway 27, Alarm activation
- 112 Lake Ridge Dr., 911 Hangup
- 600 Styles Robinson Rd., Burglary
- 1397 GA Highway 30 West, Alarm Activation
- 300 Block of Mask Rd., Traffic Stop/speeding
- 109 Old Dawson Road Lot D, Theft
- 158 Lawhorn Circle, Alarm Activation
- 1163 Sam Rodgers Rd., Suspicious Person
- 119 Thomas Dr. at Thomas Supply, Alarm Activation
- 103 Odom Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 0 Graystone Dr. at Oakcrest Dr., shots fired
- 212 De Soto Seed Farm Rd., Assist Motorist
- Gas & Go 19 South at 141 Katherine Lane, Domestic Disturbance
- 0 GA Highway 280 East and Felder St., Accident Involving Deer
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 3/4/2021
- Cox, Johnn’Angelia, 22, 3/4/2021 6:30 a.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Pitts, Jyquavious, 21, 3/4/2021 6:30 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Pitts, Jyquavious Malik, 20, 3/4/2021 4:40 p.m., Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Criminal Trespass/Warrant Executed
- Porter, Nicholas Blake, 21, 3/4/2021 10:15 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- Samuels, Gabrielle Renea, 23, 3/4/2021 11 a.m., Forgery – 4th Degree/Misdemeanor
Americus PD Media Incident Report 3/4/2021
- 140 Lonnie Lane at Apt. 2`8 Meadowbrook Lane, Damage to Property
- North Mayo St. at Aaron Snipes, Animal Complaint
- 119 North Lee St. at Citizens Bank, Forgery – 4th Degree/Felony
- South Lee St. at Elm Avenue, Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Criminal Trespass/Warrant Executed
- 1609 East Lamar St. at Hampton Inn, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 1701 Maxwell St., Criminal Trespass
- 720 Harris St. at Apt. 16 Heritage Village of Americus, Criminal Trespass
- 119 North Lee St. at Citizens Bank of Americus, Forgery – 4th Degree/Felony