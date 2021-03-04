expand
March 4, 2021

Area Beat Report 3/3 to 3/4/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:40 pm Thursday, March 4, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 3/2 to 3/3/2021

  • Clontz, Jonathan (In Jail), 41, 3/3/2021 6:17 p.m., USMS
  • Derington, Sarah Jo (In Jail), 30, 3/2/2021 11:30 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Possession of Amphetamine
  • Patterson, Vinson Benard (In Jail), 28, 3/2/2021 5 p.m., USMS

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 3/3 to 3/4/2021

3/2

  • GA Highway 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/possible suspended license
  • 308 Morris Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 0 GA Highway 153 and GA Highway 30, Traffic Accident
  • 0 Leslie City Hall, Animal Complaint
  • 154 Garry Brewer Rd., Neighbor Dispute
  • 146 Stone Wall Dr., Information for Officer
  • 178 Timberlane Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 1944 Brady Rd., Theft
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/operating without lights required by law/Failure to have license on person
  • 740 McMath Mill Road Extension, Harassing Phone Calls
  • 276 Rockdale Subdivision Loop, Assist Another Agency

3/3

  • Wise Road at Yankee Road, Traffic Stop/Failure to maintain Lane
  • 332 Highway 49 South, Suicide Threat
  • 130 Rainbow Terrace, Assist Another Agency
  • GA Highway 49 South near Dogwood Dr., Suspicious Person
  • Jasmine Dr. at Tulip Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
  • East Lamar St. at Burger King, Traffic Stop
  • 280 at Mile Post 19, Traffic Stop/Failure to maintain lane
  • 255A Memorial Mile, Domestic Disturbance
  • 402 Youngs Mill Rd., Alarm Activation

3/4

  • US Highway 19 North Near Shiloh Rd., Traffic Stop/speeding
  • South GA Tech Parkway and Bumphead Rd., Traffic Stop/speeding
  • US Highway 19 North about Mile Marker 17, Traffic Stop/speeding
  • 0 Hooks Mill Rd. and Mask Rd., Livestock in Road
  • 178 Blacksmith Rd., Animal Complaint

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 3/3/2021

  • Barrientos Gerbacio, Inxzel, 27, 3/3/2021 12:06 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor

Americus PD Media Incident Report 3/3 to 3/4/2021

3/3

  • 203 Bessie Mays Circle Apt. B, Battery-1st offense/Obstructing Police/Cruelty to Children-3rd Degree
  • 414 Patterson St., Unruly Juvenile
  • Tripp St., Driving without a valid license
  • 118 Brannon Avenue, Suspicious Incident
  • 325 Crawley St., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 1541A North Jackson St., Domestic Dispute
  • 1613 Lafayette St., Civil Matter
  • West Forsyth St., K-9 Deployment

3/4

  • 140 Lonnie Lane Apt. 218 Meadowbrook Lane, Damage to Property
  • N. Mayo St. at Aaron Snipes, Animal Complaint

 

