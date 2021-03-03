expand
Ad Spot

March 3, 2021

GDOT Announces work to start on resurfacing HW49 N

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 4:16 pm Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Crews with Reeves Construction Company of Macon, Georgia will start work on a project to resurface the asphalt roadway of Georgia 49 from Georgia 27/E. Lamar Street in Americus to the Macon County line, just south of Andersonville, on Monday, Mar. 1, 2021, weather permitting. 

The crews will be active daily from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. A work zone will be established around the crews while they are in the roadway. A lane of traffic will be closed while the work zone is in effect. Temporary signage will also be placed in advance of the lane closure, and drivers are urged to slow their speeds and be alert to the crews and their equipment while passing the work zone.

The project will start with patching various locations along the highway, and then the crews and their large machinery will proceed to the full asphalt resurfacing. The contractor expects to complete the paving by the start of May, 2021.

Advisory: Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app. Our maintenance team members who repair roads and bridges and our project teams who oversee construction projects are continuing their essential work, while following sanitary work practices prescribed by health agencies to protect themselves and the public from the coronavirus, as are most state DOTs in the U.S.  

More News

Wildcats’ unbeaten streak ends with loss at Perry

Working Overtime: SGTC Lady Jets defeat Georgia Highlands in double-overtime; Jets lose to Southern Crescent in overtime

GDOT Announces work to start on resurfacing HW49 N

Loren Smith’s Column: Que Morrison

Local news

GDOT Announces work to start on resurfacing HW49 N

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/2 to 3/3/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/1 to 3/2/2021

Local News

Jeffery Keion Johnson arrested with multiple charges, public’s help needed

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/25 to 3/1/2021

Local News

Seventeen SGTC students nominated for GOAL competition

News Main

Wanted person in custody

Local News

Our neighbors have a message on human trafficking

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/25 to 2/26/2021

Local News

Eva Porter Awarded SGTC Student of Excellence Honors

Local News

GSW student-athletes participate in Farmers to Families Food Box Distribution Event

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/24 to 2/25/2021

News Main

Chief Mark Scott: “Ready and willing to start the dialogue”

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/23 to 2/24/2021

education

Teachers and parents in support of students recognized at Board of Education meeting

Local news

Georgia Southwestern revealed new name for student services building at grand opening

Local news

Four-way stops to be installed on HW 30/Adderton St and Armory Dr./Magnolia St.

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/22 to 2/23//2021

Local News

Phlebotomy classes offered at South Georgia Tech

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/19 to 2/22/2021

Local News

Georgia Southwestern revealed new name for student services building at grand opening

Local News

Sumter County Board of Commissioners approves Georgia Forestry Services Agreement with Georgia Forestry Commission

Local news

Georgia Department of Transportation approves location and design for bridge on Lee Street

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/16 to 2/18/2021