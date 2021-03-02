expand
Ad Spot

March 2, 2021

Jeffery Keion Johnson arrested with multiple charges, public’s help needed

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 12:58 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Press Release: March 2, 2021
Counterfeit Payroll Checks

The Americus Police Department is investigating a series of counterfeit payroll checks
that were cashed at different businesses around the Americus area. The checks were
printed to look like payroll checks from local employers and were cashed by different
individuals. Investigation led to the arrest of Jeffery Keion Johnson, age 26, of
Americus. Detectives conducted a search of his residence and recovered computer
equipment used to print the checks along with an illegal weapon and a quantity of
marijuana. Johnson is charged with:
4 counts- Forgery 4 th Degree
8 counts- Printing, Executing, Negotiating Checks, Drafts Knowing Information is in
Error or Fictitious
1 count -Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
1 count- Possession of Dangerous Weapon or Silencer
1 count- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (felony)
This case is still under investigation and additional arrests are pending. Anyone with
information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police
Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.

More News

GSW to host GISA boys and girls basketball state championships for third consecutive year

Area Beat Report 3/1 to 3/2/2021

Jeffery Keion Johnson arrested with multiple charges, public’s help needed

The story of your perfectly ordinary face

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/1 to 3/2/2021

Local News

Jeffery Keion Johnson arrested with multiple charges, public’s help needed

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/25 to 3/1/2021

Local News

Seventeen SGTC students nominated for GOAL competition

News Main

Wanted person in custody

Local News

Our neighbors have a message on human trafficking

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/25 to 2/26/2021

Local News

Eva Porter Awarded SGTC Student of Excellence Honors

Local News

GSW student-athletes participate in Farmers to Families Food Box Distribution Event

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/24 to 2/25/2021

News Main

Chief Mark Scott: “Ready and willing to start the dialogue”

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/23 to 2/24/2021

education

Teachers and parents in support of students recognized at Board of Education meeting

Local news

Georgia Southwestern revealed new name for student services building at grand opening

Local news

Four-way stops to be installed on HW 30/Adderton St and Armory Dr./Magnolia St.

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/22 to 2/23//2021

Local News

Phlebotomy classes offered at South Georgia Tech

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/19 to 2/22/2021

Local News

Georgia Southwestern revealed new name for student services building at grand opening

Local News

Sumter County Board of Commissioners approves Georgia Forestry Services Agreement with Georgia Forestry Commission

Local news

Georgia Department of Transportation approves location and design for bridge on Lee Street

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/16 to 2/18/2021

Local News

Accident at intersection of 280 East and GA Hwy 27

DEVELOPING NEWS

Christopher Hurley, Jr. and Devonte Jamal Tucker wanted in recent series of shootings