Jeffery Keion Johnson arrested with multiple charges, public’s help needed

Press Release: March 2, 2021

Counterfeit Payroll Checks

The Americus Police Department is investigating a series of counterfeit payroll checks

that were cashed at different businesses around the Americus area. The checks were

printed to look like payroll checks from local employers and were cashed by different

individuals. Investigation led to the arrest of Jeffery Keion Johnson, age 26, of

Americus. Detectives conducted a search of his residence and recovered computer

equipment used to print the checks along with an illegal weapon and a quantity of

marijuana. Johnson is charged with:

4 counts- Forgery 4 th Degree

8 counts- Printing, Executing, Negotiating Checks, Drafts Knowing Information is in

Error or Fictitious

1 count -Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count- Possession of Dangerous Weapon or Silencer

1 count- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (felony)

This case is still under investigation and additional arrests are pending. Anyone with

information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police

Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.