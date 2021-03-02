expand
Ad Spot

March 2, 2021

GSW senior infielder Lauren Kuerzi went 4 for 7 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored to lead the Lady Hurricanes to two straight victories (8-2 and 9-0) over Middle Georgia College State on Saturday afternoon, February 27, in GSW’s home opener at the GSW softball complex. Photo by Christopher Finn

GSW softball team sweeps MGA in home opener

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:56 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern softball team opened Lady Hurricanes Field with a pair of wins (8-2 and 9-0) against Middle Georgia St. Saturday afternoon, February 27.

GSW senior infielder Lauren Kuerzi finished the day going 4-for-7 with three RBIs and one run. She also had a solo home run over the left field wall. Freshmen Zoe Willis and Hailey Pinette also hit bombs for the Lady Hurricanes. GSW pitching staff combined for 12 strikeouts on the day.

In Game 1, GSW started their scoring early in the bottom first inning. With two outs and bases loaded, Pinette drew a walk to give GSW a 1-0 lead. Shannon Gibson picked up an RBI in the same fashion, followed by Kuerzi, who hit a two RBI single to as GSW led 4-0.

MGA got on the board in second inning with a sacrifice fly that plated their first run of the day. MGA started the top of the fourth inning with a home run into center field but GSW (6-1) returned the favor with a Kuerzi home run to open the bottom fourth.

Willis, who also pitched, followed suit as she hit a two RBI home run over the right field wall in the bottom of the fifth inning. Chloe Zoeller finished the game with a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the sixth inning as GSW won, 8-2. Willis picked up her second career win, throwing six strikeouts while only giving up four hits in 7.0 innings pitched.

Game 2 ended fairly quickly for the Lady Hurricanes, as Gibson picked up the shutout. With Willis on third base and one out, Chelsea McGuff hit the perfect bunt and picked up an RBI to take a 1-0 lead. One batter later, Zoeller hit a two RBI double into the left field. Kayla Kerr came up to bat with bases loaded and singled right down the left line to plate Zoeller as GSW led 4-0.

GSW picked up four more runs in the third inning also. With two outs, Allyson Murdock hit a double to plate McGuff followed by Zoeller, who dropped a RBI single right into center field. While MGA (3-7) changed pitchers, GSW continued to get hits. Katelyn Wood picked up a two RBI double to push the score to 8-0. Pinette’s home run came in the bottom of the fifth inning as it was slightly out of reach for MGA, pushing them to a 9-0 win. Gibson, who picked up her first win of the season, shared the circle with Ansley Dean as they combined for six strikeouts.

The Lady Hurricanes will host Point University in a midweek match on Wednesday, March 3. Game one of the doubleheader starts at 3 p.m.

 

 

More News

GSW women’s basketball team qualifies for PBC Tournament for the first time in school history

GSW softball team sweeps MGA in home opener

Red card proves costly to Lady Hurricanes in loss to Lander

GSW to host GISA boys and girls basketball state championships for third consecutive year

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/1 to 3/2/2021

Local News

Jeffery Keion Johnson arrested with multiple charges, public’s help needed

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/25 to 3/1/2021

Local News

Seventeen SGTC students nominated for GOAL competition

News Main

Wanted person in custody

Local News

Our neighbors have a message on human trafficking

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/25 to 2/26/2021

Local News

Eva Porter Awarded SGTC Student of Excellence Honors

Local News

GSW student-athletes participate in Farmers to Families Food Box Distribution Event

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/24 to 2/25/2021

News Main

Chief Mark Scott: “Ready and willing to start the dialogue”

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/23 to 2/24/2021

education

Teachers and parents in support of students recognized at Board of Education meeting

Local news

Georgia Southwestern revealed new name for student services building at grand opening

Local news

Four-way stops to be installed on HW 30/Adderton St and Armory Dr./Magnolia St.

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/22 to 2/23//2021

Local News

Phlebotomy classes offered at South Georgia Tech

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/19 to 2/22/2021

Local News

Georgia Southwestern revealed new name for student services building at grand opening

Local News

Sumter County Board of Commissioners approves Georgia Forestry Services Agreement with Georgia Forestry Commission

Local news

Georgia Department of Transportation approves location and design for bridge on Lee Street

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/16 to 2/18/2021

Local News

Accident at intersection of 280 East and GA Hwy 27

DEVELOPING NEWS

Christopher Hurley, Jr. and Devonte Jamal Tucker wanted in recent series of shootings