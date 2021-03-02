expand
Ad Spot

March 2, 2021

Former coach for Sumter County Schools arrested

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 8:46 am Tuesday, March 2, 2021

According to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), William Paul Blue, 46, of  Richland has been arrested on 22 counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children and 45 counts of Electronically Furnishing Obscene Material to Minors.  According to Sheriff Eric Bryant, a search was made of Blue’s phone and several text messages in which Blue communicated with a 16-year-old victim were made. Bryant reports “We were able to make our case at that point.” Blue and others questioned were described as “cooperative” and “no other student or personnel have been identified in the incident.” Blue turned himself into authorities and was arrested on March 1, 2021. Sheriff Bryant reports the Southwestern Judicial Circuit’s District Attorney’s office will take over the case for any further prosecution. According to the SCSO App, Blue has been released and spent one day in jail.

Blue was employed by Sumter County Schools as a coach but has since resigned his position. Dr. Torrance Choates, superintendent of Sumter County Schools responded, “Sumter County School District takes these types of allegations and charges in nature very seriously.”

As this story develops, the Americus Times-Recorder will be updating the status.

More News

GSW to host GISA boys and girls basketball state championships for third consecutive year

Area Beat Report 3/1 to 3/2/2021

Jeffery Keion Johnson arrested with multiple charges, public’s help needed

The story of your perfectly ordinary face

Local News

Area Beat Report 3/1 to 3/2/2021

Local News

Jeffery Keion Johnson arrested with multiple charges, public’s help needed

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/25 to 3/1/2021

Local News

Seventeen SGTC students nominated for GOAL competition

News Main

Wanted person in custody

Local News

Our neighbors have a message on human trafficking

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/25 to 2/26/2021

Local News

Eva Porter Awarded SGTC Student of Excellence Honors

Local News

GSW student-athletes participate in Farmers to Families Food Box Distribution Event

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/24 to 2/25/2021

News Main

Chief Mark Scott: “Ready and willing to start the dialogue”

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/23 to 2/24/2021

education

Teachers and parents in support of students recognized at Board of Education meeting

Local news

Georgia Southwestern revealed new name for student services building at grand opening

Local news

Four-way stops to be installed on HW 30/Adderton St and Armory Dr./Magnolia St.

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/22 to 2/23//2021

Local News

Phlebotomy classes offered at South Georgia Tech

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/19 to 2/22/2021

Local News

Georgia Southwestern revealed new name for student services building at grand opening

Local News

Sumter County Board of Commissioners approves Georgia Forestry Services Agreement with Georgia Forestry Commission

Local news

Georgia Department of Transportation approves location and design for bridge on Lee Street

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/16 to 2/18/2021

Local News

Accident at intersection of 280 East and GA Hwy 27

DEVELOPING NEWS

Christopher Hurley, Jr. and Devonte Jamal Tucker wanted in recent series of shootings