Area Beat Report 3/1 to 3/2/2021
- Blue, William Paul (Released), 46, 3/1/2021 2:42 p.m., Sexual Exploitation of Children/Electronically Furnishing Obscene Material to Minors
- Evans, Mary Catherine (Bonded Out), 46, 3/1/2021 12:35 p.m., Probation Violation
- Greene, Jason Lee (In Jail), 42, 3/1/2021 12:40 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Johnson, Jeffery Keion (In Jail), 26, 3/1/2021 5:14 p.m., Forgery – 4th Degree Checks under $1,500.00/Possession of Knife or Firearm while intending to commit a felony/Possession of sawed-off shot gun, sawed-off rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon or silencer/Failure to appear for finger printable charge
- Morgan, Kewan Lequient (In Jail), 41, 3/1/2021 10:49 a.m., Probation Violation/Failure to Appear for finger printable charge
- Woodham, David Jeremy (In Jail), 27, 3/1/2021 3:49 p.m., Seat Belt Violation/Failure to have license on person/Failure to maintain lane/Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop at or return to scene of accident/Driving wrong side of undivided street
3/1
- 226 Roy Circle, Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/taillight requirements
- Highway 30 at American Legion, Alarm Activation
- 245 GA Highway 308, Criminal Trespass in reference to a burglary
- 288 North Spring Creek Circle, 911 Hang Up
- 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
- 182 Barnes Rd., Theft
- 122 Jasmine Dr., Damage to Property
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 801, Domestic Disturbance
- GA Highway 3 at South Georgia Tech Parkway, Hit and Run
- Highway 49 north just past Mulcoa, Accident Involving Deer
- GA 377 at South Forty, Accident Involving Deer
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 508, Civil Disturbance
- 0 GA Hwy 19 South at McLittle Bridge Rd., Traffic Accident
- 208 Rockdale Subdivision Loop, Threats
- 2234 Highway 308, Domestic Disturbance
- 118 Brannon Avenue, Criminal Trespass/Arson – 1st Degree
- 100 Mill Creek Rd., Affray
- Crawley St. at Phillips St., Aggravated Assault
- 819 Washington St., Criminal Trespass
3/2
- GA Highway 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop
- Johnson, Jeffery Keion, 27, 3/1/2021 2 p.m., Forgery – 4th Degree Misdemeanor/Printing, Executing, Negotiating Checks, Drafts, ETC while knowing information is in error or fictitious
- Merrit, Adrian, 39, 3/1/2021 5 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Thomas, Casey Eugene, 46, 3/1/2021 12:01 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Tag Registration Requirements
- White, Victoria Nicole, 25, 3/1/2021 5:43 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
3/1
- 604B Hawkins St., Criminal Damage to Property
- 106 Brookdale Drive, Identity Theft/Fraud
- 1321 22nd Montgomery, Criminal Trespass
- South Lee St. at East Lamar St., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tag Registration requirements
- Prince St. at North Lee St., Fleeing or attempting to elude police
- 1322 East Lamar St. at Church’s Chicken, Domestic Dispute
- Oglethorpe Avenue at Mayo St., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting