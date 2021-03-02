expand
March 2, 2021

Area Beat Report 3/1 to 3/2/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:19 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Report 3/1 to 3/2/2021

  • Blue, William Paul (Released), 46, 3/1/2021 2:42 p.m., Sexual Exploitation of Children/Electronically Furnishing Obscene Material to Minors
  • Evans, Mary Catherine (Bonded Out), 46, 3/1/2021 12:35 p.m., Probation Violation
  • Greene, Jason Lee (In Jail), 42, 3/1/2021 12:40 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Johnson, Jeffery Keion (In Jail), 26, 3/1/2021 5:14 p.m., Forgery – 4th Degree Checks under $1,500.00/Possession of Knife or Firearm while intending to commit a felony/Possession of sawed-off shot gun, sawed-off rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon or silencer/Failure to appear for finger printable charge
  • Morgan, Kewan Lequient (In Jail), 41, 3/1/2021 10:49 a.m., Probation Violation/Failure to Appear for finger printable charge
  • Woodham, David Jeremy (In Jail), 27, 3/1/2021 3:49 p.m., Seat Belt Violation/Failure to have license on person/Failure to maintain lane/Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop at or return to scene of accident/Driving wrong side of undivided street

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 3/1 to 3/2/2021

3/1

  • 226 Roy Circle, Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/taillight requirements
  • Highway 30 at American Legion, Alarm Activation
  • 245 GA Highway 308, Criminal Trespass in reference to a burglary
  • 288 North Spring Creek Circle, 911 Hang Up
  • 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
  • 182 Barnes Rd., Theft
  • 122 Jasmine Dr., Damage to Property
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 801, Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Highway 3 at South Georgia Tech Parkway, Hit and Run
  • Highway 49 north just past Mulcoa, Accident Involving Deer
  • GA 377 at South Forty, Accident Involving Deer
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 508, Civil Disturbance
  • 0 GA Hwy 19 South at McLittle Bridge Rd., Traffic Accident
  • 208 Rockdale Subdivision Loop, Threats
  • 2234 Highway 308, Domestic Disturbance
  • 118 Brannon Avenue, Criminal Trespass/Arson – 1st Degree
  • 100 Mill Creek Rd., Affray
  • Crawley St. at Phillips St., Aggravated Assault
  • 819 Washington St., Criminal Trespass

3/2

  • GA Highway 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop

Americus PD Media Arrest Report 3/1 to 3/2/2021

  • Johnson, Jeffery Keion, 27, 3/1/2021 2 p.m., Forgery – 4th Degree Misdemeanor/Printing, Executing, Negotiating Checks, Drafts, ETC while knowing information is in error or fictitious
  • Merrit, Adrian, 39, 3/1/2021 5 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Thomas, Casey Eugene, 46, 3/1/2021 12:01 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Tag Registration Requirements
  • White, Victoria Nicole, 25, 3/1/2021 5:43 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting

Americus PD Media Incident Report 3/1 to 3/2/2021

3/1

  • 604B Hawkins St., Criminal Damage to Property
  • 106 Brookdale Drive, Identity Theft/Fraud
  • 1321 22nd Montgomery, Criminal Trespass
  • South Lee St. at East Lamar St., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tag Registration requirements
  • Prince St. at North Lee St., Fleeing or attempting to elude police
  • 1322 East Lamar St. at Church’s Chicken, Domestic Dispute
  • Oglethorpe Avenue at Mayo St., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting

