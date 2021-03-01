expand
Ad Spot

March 2, 2021

Area Beat Report 2/25 to 3/1/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 10:28 pm Monday, March 1, 2021

Americus PD Media Incident Report from 2/26 to 3/1/2021

2/26

  • 510 Barlow St., Simple Battery
  • 1410 Crawford St., Burglary – Smash and Grab – Felony
  • 110 Knollwood Dr., Criminal Trespass
  • Mitchell St. at North Jackson St., No Insurance – Tag Registration Requirements
  • 609 Lewis Lowe Ct., Domestic Dispute
  • Americus, Damage to Property
  • 1203 South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at J. Michael’s, Damage to Property
  • Mayo St. at East Lamar St., Driving while licensed suspended or revoked
  • 540 Tripp St., Civil Matter
  • 722 North Lee St., Domestic Dispute
  • 120 Lonnie Lane Apt. 16 Hillside Manor, Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony/Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 106 Cornelia Dr., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle

2/27

  • 529 Harold Avenue, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 523 North Jackson St., Disorderly Conduct
  • 720 Harris St. Apt. 19, Cruelty to Children – 1st Degree/Maliciously
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 719 Barlow St., Criminal Trespass
  • 1008 North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Kings Inn Motel, Domestic Dispute
  • 610 South Lee St., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
  • Barbara Battle Way at Patterson St., Contraband
  • Highway 49 South at Highway 280 West, Contraband

2/28

  • 405 Academy St. Apartment B, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 1007 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Motel 6, Damage to Property
  • 205 Clara Dr., Harassing Communications
  • 706 Leila Way, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 303 Patton Dr., Welfare Check
  • 526 Sharon Dr., Criminal Trespass
  • 1008 North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Kings Inn Motel, Warrant Executed
  • Americus, Enticing a child for indecent purposes
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1208 Crawford St. at Harveys Supermarket, Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
  • East Jefferson St. at Pine St., Suspicious Incident
  • Bell St., Driving without a valid license/Failure to dim headlights
  • 1711 East Lamar St., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
  • 303 Prince St. at Rainey Used Cars, Criminal Trespass
  • 310 Pineview Dr., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 548 E. Furlow St., Laying Drag/Possession of MISD Marijuana or Drug-Related Object
  • 103 William B. King St., Domestic Dispute

3/1

  • 604B Hawkins Dr., Domestic Dispute

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 2/26 to 3/1/2021

  • Cromer, William Cody, 30, 2/28/2021 9:30 p.m., Laying Drag/Possession of MISD Marijuana or Drug-Related Object
  • Greene, Jackson Lee, 43, 2/28/2021 11:39 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Higdon, William Abel, 22, 2/26/2021 11 p.m., Theft by Receiving Stolen Property – Misdemeanor/Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Jones, Marcus Antonio, 39, 2/27/2021 6:06 p.m., Battery – 1st offense/Cruelty to Children – 3rd Degree/Allowing child to witness forcible felony/Battery/Familyu Violence
  • Valdez Ramirez, Gustavo Ismael, 39, 2/28/2021 3:50 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Wilson, Dominique Kateria Monshay, 23, 2/28/2021 10:53 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Failure to dim headlights
  • Woods III, Willie Henry, 46, 2/26/2021 5:16 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 2/25 to 2/28/2021

  • Anderson, Christian Amir (Bonded Out), 20, 2/28/2021 3:25 a.mn., Speeding/DUI-alcohol/Failure to maintain lane
  • Glover, DeJeane Dewayne (In Jail), 29, 2/28/2021 6:45 p.m., DUI/Speeding/Distracted Driving/Endangering a Child
  • Greene, Jason Lee (In Jail), 42, 3/1/2021 12:40 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Greene, Lakeysha Giovann (Bonded Out), 46, 2/27/2021 9:50 p.m., Deposit Account Fraud
  • Angry, Gregory Montreal (In Jail), 18, 2/25/2021 9:15 a.m., Items prohibited for Possession of Inmates/Participating in Criminal Gang Activity
  • Hurley, Christopher (In Jail), 27, 2/25/2021 Aggravated Assault/Possession of firearm or knife during commission of a felony/failure to appear for finger printable charge – Misdemeanor/Probation Violation
  • Montford, Victoria Lamaria (In Jail), 30, 2/25/2021 9:07 p.m., Probation Violation
  • Washington, Brianna (In Jail), 26, 2/25/2021 6:35 p.m., Obstructing or hindering Law Enforcement Officers/Criminal Trespass
  • Wilson, Tykeha Akasha (In Jail), 2/25/2021 11:49 a.m., Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration/Driving while unlicensed/City Probation
  • Ibach, Cameron Blake (Bonded Out), 22, 2/26/2021 4:05 p.m., Drug Court Follow Up
  • Jones, Marcus Antonio (Bonded Out), 38, 2/27/2021 10:02 p.m., Battery/Simple Battery-Family Violence/Cruelty to Children in the third degree
  • Soloman, Keshonna Ikelyah Nicole (Bonded Out), 19, 2/27/2021 4:56 a.m., Taillight lenses required/Failure to have license on person/Underage possession of alcohol/DUI – Alcohol/under 21 years of age
  • Styles, Michael Daniel (Bonded Out), 2/28/2021 2:49 a.m., Use of lights/siren prohibited/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Thornton, Perez Riywon (Bonded Out), 2/28/2021 11:47 a.m. Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Web, Alexis Meshawn (Bonded Out), 22, 2/28/2021 1:27 a.m., DUI-Drugs
  • Woods, Willie Henry (Bonded Out), 46, 2/26/2021 6:17 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 2/26 to 3/1/2021

2/26

  • 245 GA Hwy 27 East, Entering Auto
  • 523 Harold Avenue, Civil Matter
  • 151 Fox Stephens Road Lot K, Criminal Damage to Property – 1st Degree
  • 100 Lacross Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 0 Mask Rd. at South Lee St., Traffic Stop/Obscired or missing license plate/Expired or no registration or title/Driver must apply for a new license
  • 301 West Main St., Suicide Threat
  • McLittle Bridge Rd. at Renecker Rd., Traffic Stop/Distracted Driving
  • 319 Dowdy Rd., Alarm Activation
  • Sylvan Rd. at Sylvan Bridge, Loud Music
  • US Highway 280 East near Briarpatch Circle, Traffic Stop/Headlight requirements
  • 124 North Hunter Dr., Shots Fired
  • 125 Seaboard St. at Dollar General, Alarm Activation
  • 1600 block of GA Highway South, Accident Report Involving a Cow
  • 145 Africanna Dr., Suspicious Person
  • 107 Middle River Rd., Accident Report
  • 1007 Highway 19 South, 911 Hang Up
  • 114 Country Lane Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 0 Wise Rd. at GA Highway 280 West, Domestic Disturbance
  • 170 Gary Brewer Rd., Information for Officer

2/27

  • GA Highway 3 South at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/Taillight lenses required/Failure to have license on person/underage possession of alcohol/DUI under 21
  • 0 Forsyth St. at Jackson St., Traffic Stop/Failure to Yield
  • 19 AY Bypass at Spring Hill Baptist Church, Alarm Activation
  • 1288 Youngs Mill Rd., Information for Officer
  • 202 Highway 19 at 1288 Youngs Mill Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 118 Hudson St. at Dollar General, Domestic Disturbance
  • 125 Highway 280 at Perry Brothers, Traffic Stop/Failure to stop at red light
  • 211 Smokey Ln., Alarm Activation
  • GA Highway 30 at East Thomas Dr., Traffic Stop
  • 119 Rainbow Terrace, Loud Music
  • 741A Middle River Road, Civil Disturbance
  • GA Highway 3 South at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/Headlight Requirements
  • 200 Block of Howard Johnson Road, Suspicious Person
  • Highway 49 South at Shipp Chapel, Traffic Stop/Taillight Requirements
  • GA Highway 308 at Moon St., Traffic Stop/tag light out/suspended registration/tag light out
  • 116 Highway 30 at West Legion, Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Highway 3 at Mile Marker 12, Traffic Stop/Tag Light Requirements

2/28

  • 121 Packing House Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • Forsyth St. at North Hampton St., Traffic Stop/expired registration
  • Jasmine Dr. about Tulip Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
  • McArthur Dr. at Memorial Mile, Traffic Stop/Driving without License
  • 402 Old Plains Highway at Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm, Alarm Activation
  • GA Highway 3 a Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/Use of Lights/Siren Prohibited/Driving while licensed suspended or revoked
  • Sunset Park Astro, Fight
  • 318 East Church St., 911 Hang Up
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
  • Lamar Road about Brickyard Road, Suspicious Person
  • 223 Southland Road at Electric Tech South, Alarm Activation
  • Lamar St. at Prince St., Traffic Stop/taillight out
  • West Lamar St. at Courthouse Parking Lot, Traffic Stop/suspended registration
  • US Highway 280 West at McMath Mill Rd., Shots Fired
  • 411 Arch Helms Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 196 Loop Rd. Lot A, Information for Officer/Possible Threat
  • 1413 Hwy 280, Livestock in Road
  • 148 Statham Lakefront Road, Traffic Accident
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Front Lobby, Information for Officer

3/1

  • 226 Roy Circle, Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/taillight lense requirements
  • Hwy 30 at American Legion, Alarm Activation

 

 

 

More News

Area Beat Report 2/25 to 3/1/2021

SGTC Jets and Lady Jets earn wins against Southern Crescent and New Horizon Prep

Southland Academy Raiders fall to Bulloch Academy in GISA state quarterfinals

Sumter Cycling to host bike ride this Saturday

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/25 to 3/1/2021

Local News

Seventeen SGTC students nominated for GOAL competition

News Main

Wanted person in custody

Local News

Our neighbors have a message on human trafficking

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/25 to 2/26/2021

Local News

Eva Porter Awarded SGTC Student of Excellence Honors

Local News

GSW student-athletes participate in Farmers to Families Food Box Distribution Event

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/24 to 2/25/2021

News Main

Chief Mark Scott: “Ready and willing to start the dialogue”

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/23 to 2/24/2021

education

Teachers and parents in support of students recognized at Board of Education meeting

Local news

Georgia Southwestern revealed new name for student services building at grand opening

Local news

Four-way stops to be installed on HW 30/Adderton St and Armory Dr./Magnolia St.

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/22 to 2/23//2021

Local News

Phlebotomy classes offered at South Georgia Tech

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/19 to 2/22/2021

Local News

Georgia Southwestern revealed new name for student services building at grand opening

Local News

Sumter County Board of Commissioners approves Georgia Forestry Services Agreement with Georgia Forestry Commission

Local news

Georgia Department of Transportation approves location and design for bridge on Lee Street

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/16 to 2/18/2021

Local News

Accident at intersection of 280 East and GA Hwy 27

DEVELOPING NEWS

Christopher Hurley, Jr. and Devonte Jamal Tucker wanted in recent series of shootings

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/15 to 2/16/2021

DEVELOPING NEWS

Americus Police Department investigating five shootings: assistance from community requested