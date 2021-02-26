expand
February 26, 2021

SGTC Student of Excellence overall winner Eva Porter (left) and nominees (top row) Jamesia Monts, Damiya Hall, Dawn Ammons, (bottom row) Katelin Bloodworth, Elizabeth Guerrero, and Tymothy Mitchell. Photo by Patrick Peacock

Eva Porter Awarded SGTC Student of Excellence Honors

By Ken Gustafson

Published 12:36 pm Friday, February 26, 2021

By Patrick Peacock

 

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) recently recognized Eva Porter of Buena Vista, an Early Childhood Care and Education student, as the overall Student of Excellence on the Americus campus. She was nominated for the award by SGTC Early Childhood Care and Education instructor Jaye Cripe.

For this month, SGTC recognized students nominated by their instructors in in health and personal services programs. Honorees included Dawn Ammons of Ellaville, Cosmetology, nominated by Dorothea Lusane McKenzie; Tymothy Mitchell of Americus, Barbering, nominated by Andre Robinson; Jamesia Monts of Americus, Criminal Justice, nominated by Teresa McCook; Katelin Bloodworth of Mauk, Culinary Arts, nominated by Ricky Watzlowick; Elizabeth Guerrero of Ellaville, Practical Nursing, nominated by Jennifer Childs; and Damiya Hall of Dawson, Medical Assisting, nominated by Sheri Bass.

In nominating Porter, Cripe said “Mrs. Porter has been a student of excellence in early childhood throughout her time here, with exceptional grades and work ethics.  She is a dedicated, sincere asset to our college and to her community.  She looks for every opportunity to learn, to enrich her knowledge, to serve others, and to achieve her goals.  She will be completing her AAS Degree in May and will be missed in the Early Childhood Care and Education program.”

 Porter expressed her appreciation for the honor. “I am continuing my 21-year career in education as a paraprofessional in the Marion Co. School System,” she said, “but I wanted the credential that SGTC offered so that I can hold a degree, as many of my family members have attained.  I am very honored and happy to receive the Student of Excellence award.  I have worked hard and am very thankful.”

Each month, students from certain divisions selected for that month are nominated for the Student of Excellence award by their instructors. The Student of Excellence is selected based on a number of criteria, including grades, work ethics, participation in clubs and organizations, and amount of program completion.

As the winner, Porter was awarded with a plaque of recognition, a personal letter of recommendation from SGTC President Dr. John Watford and a $50 check for her accomplishments. Additionally, her name will be displayed on SGTC’s digital marquee as well as inscribed on a plaque in Hicks Hall among previous Student of Excellence winners. Each nominee was awarded with a nomination certificate and an exclusive student of excellence t-shirt.

 

