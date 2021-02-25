Area Beat Report 2/24 to 2/25/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 2/24/2021
- Taylor, Coley Alan (In Jail), 19, 2/24/2021 4:12 p.m., Aggravated Assault
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 2/24/2021
- 123 Bass St., Entering Auto
- GA Hwy 3 North at MM 17, Traffic Stop/tag light required/obscured or missing license plate
- 319 Blacksmith Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- US Highway 280 East at Mile Post 24, Traffic Stop/speeding
- GA Highway 377 at Mile Marker 7, Accident Involving Deer
- US Highway 280 East at McMath Mill Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
- US Highway 280 East at about Cook Dr. and Cook Specialty, Accident Involving Deer
- 127 Jasmine Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 320 James Hart Road, Information for officer/possible suspicious activity
- 128 GA Hwy 27 East, Assist other agency
- 773 Flintside Dr., 911 Hangup
- 0 Hooks Mill Rd. and Holman Rd., Livestock in Road
- 2410 Lee St. Rd., Alarm Activation
- 0 Shiloh Rd., Information for Officer
- 0 Mayfire Dr. and Crimson St., Suspicious Vehicle
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 2/24 to 2/25/2021
2/24
- Rose Avenue at Glessner St., Suspicious Incident
- Lonnie Lane, Miscellaneous Report
- West Forsyth at Baldwin Blvd., Tag registration requirements/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 720 Harris St. at Heritage Village Apt. 11, Domestic Dispute
- 711 Harris St. Apt. A, Identity Theft Fraud
- 119 South Lee St., Entering Automobile
- 113 Shirley Rd., Entering Automobile
- 106 Woodlane Avenue, Entering Automobile
- City of Americus, Lost/Mislaid Property
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
- 1109 North Jackson St., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 314 Forrest St. Apt. A, Suspicious Incident
- 1034 Elm Avenue Apt. E12, Domestic Dispute
- Prince St. at Salvation Army, Suspicious Incident
2/25
- 716 Valley Dr. Apt. C, Suspicious Incident
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 2/24/2021
- Avery, Christopher John, 40, 2/24/2021 12:21 p.m., Tag Registration Requirements/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Taylor, Coley Alan, 19, 2/24/2021 2:53 p.m., Aggravated Sexual Battery/Rape/False Imprisonment
- Walker, Jamiyah Shardae, 19, 2/24/2021, Theft By Shoplifting