February 26, 2021

Area Beat Report 2/24 to 2/25/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 8:26 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 2/24/2021

  • Taylor, Coley Alan (In Jail), 19, 2/24/2021 4:12 p.m., Aggravated Assault

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 2/24/2021

  • 123 Bass St., Entering Auto
  • GA Hwy 3 North at MM 17, Traffic Stop/tag light required/obscured or missing license plate
  • 319 Blacksmith Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • US Highway 280 East at Mile Post 24, Traffic Stop/speeding
  • GA Highway 377 at Mile Marker 7, Accident Involving Deer
  • US Highway 280 East at McMath Mill Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
  • US Highway 280 East at about Cook Dr. and Cook Specialty, Accident Involving Deer
  • 127 Jasmine Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 320 James Hart Road, Information for officer/possible suspicious activity
  • 128 GA Hwy 27 East, Assist other agency
  • 773 Flintside Dr., 911 Hangup
  • 0 Hooks Mill Rd. and Holman Rd., Livestock in Road
  • 2410 Lee St. Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 0 Shiloh Rd., Information for Officer
  • 0 Mayfire Dr. and Crimson St., Suspicious Vehicle

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 2/24 to 2/25/2021

2/24

  • Rose Avenue at Glessner St., Suspicious Incident
  • Lonnie Lane, Miscellaneous Report
  • West Forsyth at Baldwin Blvd., Tag registration requirements/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 720 Harris St. at Heritage Village Apt. 11, Domestic Dispute
  • 711 Harris St. Apt. A, Identity Theft Fraud
  • 119 South Lee St., Entering Automobile
  • 113 Shirley Rd., Entering Automobile
  • 106 Woodlane Avenue, Entering Automobile
  • City of Americus, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1109 North Jackson St., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 314 Forrest St. Apt. A, Suspicious Incident
  • 1034 Elm Avenue Apt. E12, Domestic Dispute
  • Prince St. at Salvation Army, Suspicious Incident

2/25

  • 716 Valley Dr. Apt. C, Suspicious Incident

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 2/24/2021

  • Avery, Christopher John, 40, 2/24/2021 12:21 p.m., Tag Registration Requirements/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Taylor, Coley Alan, 19, 2/24/2021 2:53 p.m., Aggravated Sexual Battery/Rape/False Imprisonment
  • Walker, Jamiyah Shardae, 19, 2/24/2021, Theft By Shoplifting

