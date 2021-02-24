expand
Ad Spot

February 25, 2021

Schley County junior Trypp Lumpkin went 3 for 3 with a home run and three runs scored to lead the Wildcats to an 11-1 victory over Manchester. ATR Archive

Wildcats’ first inning explosion leads them to victory over Manchester

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:53 pm Wednesday, February 24, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Varsity Baseball Team (SCHS) wasted no time in putting a strangle hold on its Region 5 A-Public contest against Manchester. The Wildcats scored six runs on five hits in the bottom of the first and they took advantage of a walk and two hit batsmen. That first inning explosion would eventually lead to an 11-1 SCHS victory over the Blue Devils.

Both Trypp Lumpkin and Tucker Welch singled in the inning and Athon Hines drove in two of those six runs on an RBI double to left field. Carson Westbrook also had a productive at bat in the inning by driving in another run on an RBI single, and Luke Renfroe singled in the Wildcats’ sixth run of the game on a line drive to center field.

The Blue Devils scored a run in the top of the second inning, but the Wildcats responded with their seventh run of the game in the bottom half of the inning. After Lumpkin led off with a triple, Welch hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Lumpkin and giving SCHS a 7-1 lead.

Two innings later, the Wildcats added three more runs on a home run by Lumpkin over the right field wall and a two run double by Hines. SCHS added one more run in the bottom of the fifth when Jay Kanazawa stole home.

Lumpkin led the Wildcats’ offensive attack by going 3 for 3 with a home run and three runs scored. Himes went 2 for 3 with two doubles, four RBIs and a run scored.

Westbrook also had a strong day at the plate as he went 2 for 2 with two singles and an RBI. Welch went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored and Jack Clark went 1 for 2 with a single and a walk. Renfroe was also productive for the Wildcats as he went 1 for 3 with a single, an RBI and a run scored.

On the mound, both Ridge James and Andrew James were dominant. Ridge James started the game and struck out seven MHS batters, while only giving up one run on one hit and walking four in four innings of work. Andrew James came on in relief and struck out two batters in one inning of work.

The Wildcats (4-0) will try to stay unbeaten when they host Crisp County (3-1) later today at SCHS. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

 

 

More News

Raiders advance in state tournament with win over Trinity Christian, while Max Foster breaks school record

Lady Panthers use late second half run to secure victory over Southeast Bulloch

Evans’s clutch free throw shooting down the stretch crucial in Panthers’ victory over Groves

Chief Mark Scott: “Ready and willing to start the dialogue

News Main

Chief Mark Scott: “Ready and willing to start the dialogue

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/23 to 2/24/2021

education

Teachers and parents in support of students recognized at Board of Education meeting

Local news

Georgia Southwestern revealed new name for student services building at grand opening

Local news

Four-way stops to be installed on HW 30/Adderton St and Armory Dr./Magnolia St.

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/22 to 2/23//2021

Local News

Phlebotomy classes offered at South Georgia Tech

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/19 to 2/22/2021

Local News

Georgia Southwestern revealed new name for student services building at grand opening

Local News

Sumter County Board of Commissioners approves Georgia Forestry Services Agreement with Georgia Forestry Commission

Local news

Georgia Department of Transportation approves location and design for bridge on Lee Street

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/16 to 2/18/2021

Local News

Accident at intersection of 280 East and GA Hwy 27

DEVELOPING NEWS

Christopher Hurley, Jr. and Devonte Jamal Tucker wanted in recent series of shootings

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/15 to 2/16/2021

DEVELOPING NEWS

Americus Police Department investigating five shootings: assistance from community requested

Local news

GBI and Americus PD make arrests in Americus homicide

Local News

Hill hired as SGTC part-time Campus Safety Officer

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/12/ to 2/15

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/10 to 2/12/2021

Local news

Americus Police Department makes arrest in armed robbery case from November

Local News

Americus Mayor and City Council vote to purchase previous Wells Fargo building on Forsyth Street

education

Sumter County Board of Education considers and denies Dr. Choates’ recommendation

Local News

Sheriff Bryant announces disposal of surplus vehicles at Board of Commissioners February Work Session