Teachers and parents in support of students recognized at Board of Education meeting

Dr. Torrance Choates continues his “Teachers and Parents in Support of Students” recognition program at the February monthly Board of Education Meeting. This month, Americus-Sumter Ninth Grade Academy’s principal, Mrs. Cindy Anglin recognized the following:

Student: Jaydon Williams

Parent: Andrea Ingram

Custodian: Henry King

Paraprofessional: Shaquita Wilkerson

Teacher: Najma Parveen

Shaquita Wilkerson, (Paraprofessional) is a first year employee with the Sumter County School System and is a paraprofessional at ASNGA. She is married to Keith Wilkerson and has one daughter, Ja’Kavia. Mrs. Anglin said that she is an asset in the classroom and is very promt in s completing all tasks. She also takes initiative as needed even before mentioned by the teacher.

Mrs. Wilkerson is always cheerful and GREAT at communication. She is kind and empathetic to both the teachers and the students that she works with on a daily basis. She understands the struggles students are facing in the “new norm” and uses it to guide how she implements her assistance where necessary.

Anglin stated, “Mrs. Wilkerson has great potential, skills, abilities and strength. She is dependable, consistent and persistent. She is motivated and has great character. Mrs. Wilkerson is an asset to ASNGA.”

Mr. Henry King, (Custodian) also known as, “Mr. Shimmy,” has been employed with Sumter County Schools (ASNGA) nearly 10 years as a custodian. He is a 1976 graduate of Americus High School. While a student of Americus High, he was the starting point guard on the basketball team. Mr. King has been married to the love of his life Mrs. Diane for 34 years.

Anglin stated, “Mr. King is a valuable member of the ASNGA family and is known for his helpfulness and dependability. He is willing to help with any task —– except; —– live animals, insects, and being the last person to leave the building.”

The family of ASNGA would love to thank Mr. King for his valuable service and dedication.

Andrea Ingram (Parent Volunteer) is an instructor at South Georgia Technical College. She has two children in the Sumter County School system, Christopher is a 9th grader at ASNGA and Devin, a senior at Americus Sumter High School. Mrs. Ingram is a member of Parents on the Prowl, always attend parent nights, and is always supportive of the school’s initiatives.

Mrs. Ingram is a part of the ASNGA leadership team meetings and also participated as parent/community member for our Cognia Review Team.

Anglin said, “Mrs. Ingram is always willing to help in any way that is asked of her. She is a vital part of Sumter County Schools and Americus Sumter Ninth Grade Academy. I have been privileged to have Mrs. Ingram as a parent two of my four years as principal of ASNGA.”

Jaydon Williams (Student) is the son of Shawn and Monica Williams and has one sister, Chloe.

Dr. Keywa Mathews says Jaydon was a joy to have in her first semester Introduction to Business and Technology class. He was self-motivated and eager to learn. He always had a smile on his face, and was polite as well as respectful. He accepted constructive criticism in a pleasing manner. His reply would be, “Thank you for letting me know about my mistakes.”

Mr. Mujeebuddin Mohamad says, “Jaydon displayed good behavior throughout the first semester in my Physical Science Honors class. He was a very respectful young man, demonstrated empathy towards his education. He has an inquisitive mind that places him ahead of the class.”

Mr. Mujeebuddin also said, “I personally like Jaydon because of his consistency for learning. I do not have any hesitation to acknowledge his ability to persevere, to complete his school work. Jaydon Williams is an awesome student and definitely deserves this recognition.”

Najma Parveen (Teacher) is married and has three children. She has taught for the last two years at ASNGA. She has served as a member of ASNGA Cognia Review Team. Mrs. Parveen is an excellent asset to the science department and her content knowledge helps the entire class and buddy teacher teach in tandem.

Anglin stated, “Mrs. Parveen has the ability to develop relationships with parents and students and engages her students in learning. She cooperates well with her colleagues and is always ready and willing to go above and beyond to help. She is a team player with good work ethics, has a positive attitude and frequently has a smile on her face indicating her passion for her job. To describe Mrs. Parveen in short, she is determined and resourceful. She is a win-win hire.”