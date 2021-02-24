expand
Ad Spot

February 25, 2021

Golf Tip: Over the top

By admin

Published 8:42 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

From:  Chris Dixon, PGA Tour Coach

How to stop coming over the top

An over the top swing is also known as having an outside in swing path or swinging to the left. Whether they realize it or not, the vast majority of golfers out there have this type of swing path (some golfers may not realize it because they tend to aim their body way out to the right in order to counter- act the shots that start to the left).

You can tell if you’re someone who’s coming over the top by watching your shots. If you pull, pull hook or slice the ball then you have an over the top golf swing.

Hitting with your arms instead of rotating the body

Throughout the years, I’ve been able to fix my students over the top move by simply having them stop hitting so hard with their arms and totally focus on turning their body first in the downswing. If you hit it hard with your arms your upper body will get out ahead of the lower body causing the clubshaft to come in too steep. If your main goal is to unwind the lower body first, the upper body will stay behind the ball throughout the downswing and the clubshaft will flatten instead of coming over the top.

The Problem

In a golf swing, you have approximately ¼ of a second from the top of the backswing to impact. In life, your body moves slower than your arms. So, at the very moment you are to start down you have very little time to move your body before your arms. In the backswing your hips should rotate 45 degrees (half of your upper body rotation of 90). At impact your hips should be rotated open 45 degrees. This means that your hips have rotated a total of 90 degrees.

So, ask yourself this… if you’re just thinking about whacking at the ball with your arms, how do you plan on having your hips rotated a minimum of 90 degrees by the time you get to impact like the pros do?

My Favorite drill

Simply do your set up then lift the club off the ground to approx. knee high. With the club elevated off the ground do practice swings. The reason I like this drill so much is that once you lift the club in the air there is no ball to hit (it is also very similar to the side hill drill with the ball above your feet to help flatten out the clubshaft). You will also be able to feel your body making the club swing.

The more you keep using your body to make the club swing, the less you use your arms.

This move seems impossible but if you have played baseball, basketball, or even tennis you have done a similar move. Baseball; step then throw. Basketball; step then pass, or jump then shoot. Tennis; unwind the body and the racket is pulled by the rotation of the body. Just feel your weight move from your right foot into your left.

HINT: Think of your belt buckle pointing to your right knee in the backswing and then pointing to your left knee at impact.

More News

Raiders advance in state tournament with win over Trinity Christian, while Max Foster breaks school record

Lady Panthers use late second half run to secure victory over Southeast Bulloch

Evans’s clutch free throw shooting down the stretch crucial in Panthers’ victory over Groves

Chief Mark Scott: “Ready and willing to start the dialogue

News Main

Chief Mark Scott: “Ready and willing to start the dialogue

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/23 to 2/24/2021

education

Teachers and parents in support of students recognized at Board of Education meeting

Local news

Georgia Southwestern revealed new name for student services building at grand opening

Local news

Four-way stops to be installed on HW 30/Adderton St and Armory Dr./Magnolia St.

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/22 to 2/23//2021

Local News

Phlebotomy classes offered at South Georgia Tech

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/19 to 2/22/2021

Local News

Georgia Southwestern revealed new name for student services building at grand opening

Local News

Sumter County Board of Commissioners approves Georgia Forestry Services Agreement with Georgia Forestry Commission

Local news

Georgia Department of Transportation approves location and design for bridge on Lee Street

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/16 to 2/18/2021

Local News

Accident at intersection of 280 East and GA Hwy 27

DEVELOPING NEWS

Christopher Hurley, Jr. and Devonte Jamal Tucker wanted in recent series of shootings

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/15 to 2/16/2021

DEVELOPING NEWS

Americus Police Department investigating five shootings: assistance from community requested

Local news

GBI and Americus PD make arrests in Americus homicide

Local News

Hill hired as SGTC part-time Campus Safety Officer

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/12/ to 2/15

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/10 to 2/12/2021

Local news

Americus Police Department makes arrest in armed robbery case from November

Local News

Americus Mayor and City Council vote to purchase previous Wells Fargo building on Forsyth Street

education

Sumter County Board of Education considers and denies Dr. Choates’ recommendation

Local News

Sheriff Bryant announces disposal of surplus vehicles at Board of Commissioners February Work Session