Area Beat Report 2/23 to 2/24/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 2/23/2021
- Holt, Larry (In Jail), 32, 2/23/2021 10:05 a.m., Failure to appear for finger printable charge – Misdemeanor
- Westbrook, Anthony Dennard (In Jail), 37, 2/23/2021 8:01 a.m., Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 2/23/2021
2/23
- 389 Small Piece Rd, Theft
- 0 Pecan Rd. and Old Ferry Rd., Damage to Property
- 215 Flintside Dr., Theft
- GA Highway 27 East at Mile Post 27, Traffic Stop/speeding
- 3326 Lee St., Welfare Check
- 102 GA Hwy 19 North at Tystanic, Theft
- 3189 Lee St., Bad Child/Domestic Problem
- 1208 Crawford St. at Harveys/Zaxbys, Traffic Stop/reckless driving
- 1296 GA Highway 27 East, Domestic Disturbance
- GA Highway 377 at Hill St., Traffic Stop/tag light out/break light out
- Rucker St. at North Jackson Street, Traffic Stop/tag light out/driver seat belt violation/passenger seat belt violation
- GA Highway 27 at MM 19, Assist Motorist
2/24
- 123 Bass St., Entering Auto
- GA Highway 3 North at Mile Marker 17, Traffic Stop/tag light required/obscured or missing license plate
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 2/23 to 2/24/2021
2/23
- US Highway 19 South, Traffic Stop/vehicle was searched
- 103 Knollwood Dr., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
- 119 South Lee St. Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
- 113B Bush Circle, Forgery – 4th Degree Felony
- Cherokee St., Miscellaneous Report
- 103 Woodcrest Ct., Criminal Trespass
- 1005 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Gladys Kitchen, Abandoned Vehicle
- 506 East Forsyth St., Deceased Person
- 216 Patterson St., Dumping or Depositing of Litter
- 1406 North Mayo St., Fraudulent Telephone Solicitation
- 107 Country Club Dr. Apt. C, Miscellaneous Report
- 113 Georgia Highway 27 East Apt. K2 Southland, Damage to Property
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Domestic Dispute
- 1201 North MLK Jr. at Big A Package Store, Theft By Shoplifting
- 902 Railroad St., Suspicious Incident
- 509 Winn St., Theft By Taking – Felony
- 1205 South MLK Jr. Blvd. Room 231 at Quality Inn, Aggravated Assault
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
- 904 Felder St., Ungovernable Child
- 109A Knollwood Dr., Criminal Trespass/Entering Auto
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 2/23/2021
- Moate, Chasady Nicole, 38, 2/23/2021 7:10 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting