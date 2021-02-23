Liston qualifies for USA Sectional Championships

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Americus Blue Tide swimmer Landry Liston qualified for the USA-Swimming Age Group Sectional Championships in Raleigh, NC in March. Swimming at the Georgia Age Group State Championships on Saturday, February 20, Liston won her heat of the 13-14 girls 200 yard breaststroke, shaving more than eleven seconds off her entry time. Her 2:35.09 put her under the qualifying mark for the Sectional meet, and just over three seconds away from the Blue Tide team record set by Kelly Frost in 1994. Landry has three weeks to prepare for the Championships in Raleigh, which will draw athletes from Georgia, North & South Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia.