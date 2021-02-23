expand
Ad Spot

February 23, 2021

Americus Blue Tide swimmer Landry Liston competed in the Georgia Championships last Saturday, where she qualified for the USA Swimming Age Group Sectionals to take place in Ralieght, NC in March. Submitted Photo

Liston qualifies for USA Sectional Championships

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:54 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – Americus Blue Tide swimmer Landry Liston qualified for the USA-Swimming Age Group Sectional Championships in Raleigh, NC in March. Swimming at the Georgia Age Group State Championships on Saturday, February 20, Liston won her heat of the 13-14 girls 200 yard breaststroke, shaving more than eleven seconds off her entry time. Her 2:35.09 put her under the qualifying mark for the Sectional meet, and just over three seconds away from the Blue Tide team record set by Kelly Frost in 1994. Landry has three weeks to prepare for the Championships in Raleigh, which will draw athletes from Georgia, North & South Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia.

More News

Liston qualifies for USA Sectional Championships

Mrs. Bobbie Lou Smothers Balkcom:  February 20, 2021

GSW Hurricanes improve to 12-4 with two-game sweep of Fort Valley State

Lady Jets remain at #2 in NJCAA Division I national poll

Local news

Four-way stops to be installed on HW 30/Adderton St and Armory Dr./Magnolia St.

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/22 to 2/23//2021

Local News

Phlebotomy classes offered at South Georgia Tech

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/19 to 2/22/2021

Local News

Georgia Southwestern revealed new name for student services building at grand opening

Local News

Sumter County Board of Commissioners approves Georgia Forestry Services Agreement with Georgia Forestry Commission

Local news

Georgia Department of Transportation approves location and design for bridge on Lee Street

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/16 to 2/18/2021

Local News

Accident at intersection of 280 East and GA Hwy 27

DEVELOPING NEWS

Christopher Hurley, Jr. and Devonte Jamal Tucker wanted in recent series of shootings

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/15 to 2/16/2021

DEVELOPING NEWS

Americus Police Department investigating five shootings: assistance from community requested

Local news

GBI and Americus PD make arrests in Americus homicide

Local News

Hill hired as SGTC part-time Campus Safety Officer

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/12/ to 2/15

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/10 to 2/12/2021

Local news

Americus Police Department makes arrest in armed robbery case from November

Local News

Americus Mayor and City Council vote to purchase previous Wells Fargo building on Forsyth Street

education

Sumter County Board of Education considers and denies Dr. Choates’ recommendation

Local News

Sheriff Bryant announces disposal of surplus vehicles at Board of Commissioners February Work Session

BREAKING NEWS

Sumter County Board of Education determines educational offerings for final nine weeks

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/9 to 2/10/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/8 to 2/9/2021

education

Sumter County Board of Education tackles many hot topics during work session