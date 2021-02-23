expand
February 23, 2021

Four-way stops to be installed on HW 30/Adderton St and Armory Dr./Magnolia St.

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 1:22 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Next month, Georgia DOT crews will implement new all-way stop traffic control at the intersection of Georgia 30/Adderton Street and Armory Drive/Magnolia Street in Americus. 

Starting the week of Mar. 1, 2021, a sign team will install four-way stop signs and necessary striping at the intersection. During the week of Mar. 15, a concrete team will set new ADA-compliant ramps. The work will be performed weather permitting. A work zone will be established around the teams as they complete their tasks. During morning and afternoon commute times, vehicles may back up and drivers are encouraged to be patient and to slow their speeds in the area.

When the all-way stop is active, drivers should be alert to the new circumstances at the intersection and follow the posted speed limit through the area.

Advisory: Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app. Our maintenance team members who repair roads and bridges and our project teams who oversee construction projects are continuing their essential work, while following sanitary work practices prescribed by health agencies to protect themselves and the public from the coronavirus, as are most state DOTs in the U.S.  

Four-way stops to be installed on HW 30/Adderton St and Armory Dr./Magnolia St.

