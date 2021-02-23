expand
February 23, 2021

Area Beat Report 2/22 to 2/23//2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 12:50 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 2/22/2021

  • Ayala, Claudia Mireya, 33, 2/22/2021 4:32 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Carter, Laquasha Deondra, 30, 2/22/2021 4:31 a.m., Engaging in, Promoting and Encouraging in a fight
  • Offord, Cornelius, 19, 2/22/2021 9:39 a.m., Disorderly Conduct/Simple Battery

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 2/22 to 2/23/2021

2/22

  • 711 Brooklyn Terrace, Missing Person
  • 1207 S. MLK Jr. Blvd., at Waffle House, Engaging and Abetting in a fight
  • 703 Sunset Dr., Simple Battery
  • 138B South Lee St., Suspicious Incident
  • 715 Gailey Plaza, Miscellaneous Report
  • 115 W. Lester St., Simple Battery
  • 1041 East Forsyth St., Forgery – 3rd Degree
  • 101 Industrial Dr. at TLC, Hit and Run; Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1100 Quincey Dr., Ungovernable Child
  • Forrest St., Hit and Run; Duty of Driver to Stop

2/23

  • US Highway 19 South, Traffic Stop/vehicle being searched

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 2/22 to 2/23/2021

  • Offord, Cornelius Jamale (In Jail), 18, 2/22/2021 10:26 a.m., Disorderly Conduct/Simple Battery

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 2/22 to 2/23/2021

2/22

  • 245 Upper River Rd., Theft
  • 111 Quail Trail, Alarm Activation
  • 0 Marshall Dykes Rd. at District Line Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • US Highway South, Roadway Blocked
  • 108 Tulip Dr., Neighbor Dispute
  • 180 Buchannan Road, Domestic Disturbance
  • 600 Highway 49 South, Civil Disturbance
  • GA Highway 3 North at Mile Marker 17, Traffic Stop/tag light requirements/failure to maintain lane
  • Arlington Dr. at Lexington, Traffic Stop/warnings for tag light and tail light requirements
  • US Highway 280 East about Felder St., Traffic Stop/defective headlights
  • GA Highway 49 South at Dogwood Dr., Traffic Stop/Windshield Requirements/tag light out
  • GA Highway 49 North at Country Lane Road, Domestic Disturbance
  • Brady Road at Matthews Dr., Traffic Stop/possession of open alcohol container
  • 2239 GA Highway 308, Civil Matter

 

 

 

