February 22, 2021

South Georgia Technical College Crisp County Center Medical Assisting Instructor Carol Cowan (right) is shown above with two students learning to draw blood. Photo by Su Ann Bird

Phlebotomy classes offered at South Georgia Tech

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:56 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College is offering two phlebotomy classes beginning March 8th that can help students interested in the medical field become certified phlebotomists and be ready for the workforce in just eight weeks.  And with the HOPE grant and HOPE Career grant funding, the cost is practically free to qualified students.

“This is a great opportunity for someone who is interested in working in the medical field but is unsure about what avenue to take,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford.  “Students can learn to earn in just eight weeks.  Classes start March 8th and it is not too late to apply!”

Phlebotomy is an extremely responsible and rewarding job.  The main responsibility of a phlebotomist is to draw blood samples for various lab tests.  These blood tests help diagnose diseases and save people’s lives.

Due to the nature of this job, individuals can work in hospitals, laboratories, blood donor centers, and other privately run facilities and practices.  The average annual salary for phlebotomy technicians is $32,710, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

To sign up for the March 8th Phlebotomy classes, students will take PHLT 1030 or the Introduction to Venipuncture and PHLT 1050 or Clinical Practice.  After passing those two classes, students can take the certification exam and begin working as a certified Phlebotomy Technician.

Individuals who enjoy this type of work can return and finish up the Phlebotomy Technical Certificate of Credit.  The 24 credit hour program includes English 1010, ALHS 1011 (Structure and Function of the Human Body), ALHS 1090 (Medical Terminology), ALHS 1040 (Intro to Healthcare) and COMP 1000 (Introduction to Computer Literacy).

Students who are currently getting ready for the practical nursing or medical assisting programs may have already taken these classes, so the PHLT 1030 and PHLT 1050 would allow them to go ahead and get started in a great career while continuing their education.

Individuals interested in knowing more about this program or applying can visit: www.southgatech.edu.  Financial Aid is available.  For more information, contact Admissions Director Candie Walters at cwalters@southgatech.edu.

 

