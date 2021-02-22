expand
Ad Spot

February 22, 2021

Both the Americus-Sumter High School boys and girls basketball teams will host their first round games in the GHSA Class AAA State Tournament on Wednesday, February 24.

Americus-Sumter boys and girls basketball teams to host first round of state playoffs on Wednesday, February 24

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:30 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

AMERICUS – Forth both the Americus-Sumter High School (ASHS) boys and girls basketball teams, the drive to a state championship begins on Wednesday, February 24, when both teams will host their first round playoff games in the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class AAAA State Tournament.

The Lady Panthers (14-4) enter the tournament as the #2 seed out of Region 2-AAA and will try to overcome their first obstacle in their quest to repeat as state champions when they host Southeast Bulloch, the #3 seed out of Region 3-AAA, at 6 p.m.

The Panthers (15-4) come into this first round contest as the #2 seed out of Region 2-AAA, as they fell to Peach County 63-53 in the Region 2-AAA Championship on Friday, February 12. They will take on Groves, the #3 seed out of Region 3-AAA, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10.00 per person ages 1 and up. Tickets can be purchased online and at the gate.

More News

Southland Academy Raiders to host Trinity Christian in first round of GSIA boys’ basketball state tournament

Southland Lady Raiders will host Creekside Christian in first round of GISA State Tournament

Late goal pushes Young Harris College past Lady Hurricanes

Phlebotomy classes offered at South Georgia Tech

Local News

Phlebotomy classes offered at South Georgia Tech

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/19 to 2/22/2021

Local News

Georgia Southwestern revealed new name for student services building at grand opening

Local News

Sumter County Board of Commissioners approves Georgia Forestry Services Agreement with Georgia Forestry Commission

Local news

Georgia Department of Transportation approves location and design for bridge on Lee Street

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/16 to 2/18/2021

Local News

Accident at intersection of 280 East and GA Hwy 27

DEVELOPING NEWS

Christopher Hurley, Jr. and Devonte Jamal Tucker wanted in recent series of shootings

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/15 to 2/16/2021

DEVELOPING NEWS

Americus Police Department investigating five shootings: assistance from community requested

Local news

GBI and Americus PD make arrests in Americus homicide

Local News

Hill hired as SGTC part-time Campus Safety Officer

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/12/ to 2/15

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/10 to 2/12/2021

Local news

Americus Police Department makes arrest in armed robbery case from November

Local News

Americus Mayor and City Council vote to purchase previous Wells Fargo building on Forsyth Street

education

Sumter County Board of Education considers and denies Dr. Choates’ recommendation

Local News

Sheriff Bryant announces disposal of surplus vehicles at Board of Commissioners February Work Session

BREAKING NEWS

Sumter County Board of Education determines educational offerings for final nine weeks

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/9 to 2/10/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/8 to 2/9/2021

education

Sumter County Board of Education tackles many hot topics during work session

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/5 to 2/8/2021

education

Furlow Charter School Governing Board meeting today, February 8