12th-Ranked North Georgia foils GSW women’s homecoming game

By Keith Michlig

AMERICUS -The Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team (GSW) came within two points in the third quarter, but failed to regain the lead, losing 69-58 on Homecoming Night inside the Storm Dome to the 12-ranked Lady Nighthawks of the University of North Georgia.

The Lady Hurricanes led with a 44-41 rebound advantage over the Nighthawks.

Two minutes into the opening quarter, Daelyn Craig gave GSW its first and only lead of the night when she drained a three to go up, 3-0. UNG responded with a three of their on that led to a 15-1 run. The Nighthawks took a 20-10 lead at the end of the first.

Back-to-back three’s by Jaleah Storr and Yasmin Perez cut the score down to 27-20 midway through the second quarter. GSW (8-5, 6-4 PBC) tried to cut at the lead but the Nighthawks extended the lead back to double-digits as UNG (14-1, 11-1) took a 36-25 halftime lead.

The third quarter opened by both teams exchanging scores, but three’s by Lex Chatman and Perez gave the Lady Hurricanes the upper hand. A 7-0 run saw GSW cut the score to 41-43 with 4:22 left in the third quarter but that was the last time they were within one possession. UNG erupted with a 9-1 run right into the fourth quarter, staying up 52-42.

UNG held their double-digit lead throughout the final 10 minutes, picking up a 69-58 win. UNG shot 39 percent from the field while GSW shot 32.1 percent. Both teams attempted 16 three-pointers, but GSW drained five while UNG drained four as they finished shooting 31.3 percent.