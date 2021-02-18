expand
February 19, 2021

Jewel Carolyn Melvin Phillips: January 27, 2021

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 3:10 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021
Mrs. Jewel Carolyn Melvin Phillips, age 85, of Plains, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Center.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Born June 14, 1935 in Smithville, she was a daughter of the late David Edwin Melvin and the late Agnes Webb Dennard.
Mrs. Phillips was the owner of Treasure House Antiques and was a member for over fifty years at Hebron Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Ray Phillips.
Survivors include her children: Linda Phillips Dearth (Staber) of Beverly Hills, FL, Deborah Phillips Lydic (Don) of Cordele, and David Ray Phillips of Griffin; two brothers: Harold T. Melvin of Leslie and James E. Melvin of Americus; grandchildren: Brandon Walls, Jennifer Walls Garrett, Ashton Walls Garrett, Josh Lydic, Blake Phillips, Kristen Phillips, and Kristin Turner; four great-grandchildren: Autumn Garrett, Ammarie Garrett, Braeden Bird, and Amy Lydic; and many nieces and nephews..
To sign our online guestbook and express your condolences to the family, please visit www.hancockfuneralhomeinc.com
Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements for Mrs. Jewel Carolyn Melvin Phillips.

