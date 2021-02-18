Jewel Carolyn Melvin Phillips: January 27, 2021

Mrs. Jewel Carolyn Melvin Phillips, age 85, of Plains, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Center.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Born June 14, 1935 in Smithville, she was a daughter of the late David Edwin Melvin and the late Agnes Webb Dennard.
Mrs. Phillips was the owner of Treasure House Antiques and was a member for over fifty years at Hebron Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Ray Phillips.
Survivors include her children: Linda Phillips Dearth (Staber) of Beverly Hills, FL, Deborah Phillips Lydic (Don) of Cordele, and David Ray Phillips of Griffin; two brothers: Harold T. Melvin of Leslie and James E. Melvin of Americus; grandchildren: Brandon Walls, Jennifer Walls Garrett, Ashton Walls Garrett, Josh Lydic, Blake Phillips, Kristen Phillips, and Kristin Turner; four great-grandchildren: Autumn Garrett, Ammarie Garrett, Braeden Bird, and Amy Lydic; and many nieces and nephews..
