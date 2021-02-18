Emily Lou Smitherman: February 17, 2021

In Loving Memory of Emily Lou Smitherman

Emily Smitherman, 91, passed away peacefully, on February 17th at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home in Americus, GA, where she resided. Emily lived a wonderful life. She was a beautiful, loving and kind hearted woman who always knew exactly how to light up any room with smiles and laughter. She worked and retired from Sumter Regional Hospital from the Imaging Services Department. Emily is preceded in death by her loving husband, Alton Edward Smitherman. She is survived by her daughter Michelle Lyn Smitherman, nephew Steve Smitherman, nephew Scott Smitherman & wife, Michelle, brother-in-law Bobby Smitherman & wife, Charlotte, great nephew, Zach Smitherman, and great niece, Zoe Smitherman. She will truly be missed by friends and family. A private memorial service will be held at Andersonville National Historic Site on Wednesday, February 24th at 10am.

Aldridge Funeral Service, 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.