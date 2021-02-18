expand
February 19, 2021

Area Beat Report 2/16 to 2/18/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:47 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 2/16 to 2/18

  • Henry, Derrick Antonio (Bonded Out), 46, 2/17/2021 Midnight, DUI/Failure to Yield after stopping for stop sign/Obstructing or Hindering Law Enforcement Officers
  • Kearse, Kabren V. (Bonded Out), 23, 2/17/2021 9:23 p.m., Driving while licensed suspended or revoked/Tail light lenses required
  • Thomas, Jacobi Montae (In Jail/Rebooked), 21, 2/17/2021 3:26 p.m., Escape – Misdemeanor/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Obstructing or Hindering Law Enforcement Officers/Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Receipt, Possession or Transfer of Firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Obstructing or Hindering Law Enforcement Officers/Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Possession of a Schedule Control Substance/Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance/Possession of a Schedule V Controlled Substance/Possession of Firearm or Knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Misdemeanor
  • Thornton, Morris (In Jail), 70, 2/17/2021 1:39 p.m., Failure to Maintain Lane/Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs
  • Tucker, Devonte Jamale (In Jail), 26, 2/17/2021 2:47 p.m., Possession of Firearm or Knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 2/16 to 2/18/2021

2/16

  • 603A Lowe St., Shots Fired
  • 502B Railroad St., Shots Fired/Assist Another Agency
  • 717 Hancock Dr., Suspicious Person
  • 1207 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Waffle House, Civil Disturbance
  • 116 Linnie St., Burglary
  • 617 Winn St., Assist Another Agency
  • 274 North Shore Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 958 Old Andersonville Rd., Accident Report
  • 268 Tulip Dr., Suspicious Person
  • 268 Tulip Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • Mount Zion Baptist Church on Highway 19 South, Suspicious Vehicle
  • 546 GA Highway 49 South, Alarm Activation
  • 361 McMath Mill Rd. at Transwaste, Criminal Trespass
  • 110 GA Highway 280 West at Gas & Go, Information for Officer
  • 132 Crisp Dr., Information for Officer
  • GA Hwy 49 North about Old Andersonville Rd., Damage to Property
  • Pecan Terrace at Roney St., Traffic Stop/registration requirements
  • 900 Southwestern Circle, Damage to Property
  • 128 Rainbow Terrace, Fight
  • U.S. Hwy 280 East at Styles Robinson Rd., Suspicious Person
  • Janie Court, Suspicious Vehicle
  • 316 King Dr., Damage to Property
  • McGarrah St. off MLK, Traffic Stop/headlight out/expired tag
  • Sam’s Country Store, Alarm Activation

2/17

  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/Warning for headlight requirements/Warning for tag light requirements/Warning for failure to have license on person
  • 0 Lamar Rd. at MM 6 Lamar Rd./MP6, Speeding
  • 2129 Brady Rd., Animal Complaint/Dog transported to Humane Society
  • GA Highway 49 North Near GA Highway 195, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • South Georgia Tech Parkway in front of South GA Tech College, Traffic Stop/Passing in no passing zone
  • Oscar Williams Road near Cow Pen Rd., Accident Report
  • 208 Highland Dr., Information for Officers
  • 109 Rabbit Branch Rd., Suicide Threat
  • Forsyth St. at Baldwin Blvd., Traffic Stop/tag light required/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • North Lee St. at Barbara Battle Way, Traffic Stop/tag light required/Failure to have license on person/Warrant Service
  • 227 Jenkins Rd. at Sam’s Country Store, Information for Officer
  • GA Highway 3 South at GA Highway 27 West, Traffic Stop/Failure to have license on person/tail light requirements

2/18

  • 0 South Hampton St. about Bell St., Traffic Stop/tag light out

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 2/17/2021

  • Brown, Breylan Larnard, 23, 2/17/2021 5:05 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Tucker, Devonte Jamal, 26, 2/17/2021 1:11 p.m., Aggravated Assault/Possession of Firearm or Knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.

2/17

  • 401 Allen St., Domestic Dispute
  • 1206 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 8 Inn Motel, Criminal Trespass
  • 101 Hanson Dr., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at Walmart, Theft By Taking
  • 119 North Lee St. at Citizens Bank of Americus, Forgery – 4th Degree Felony
  • Bell St. at Bessie Mays Circle, Miscellaneous Report/citation for failure to stop at a stop sign/tail light infraction
  • 1020 Southerfield Rd. at Georgia Power, Suspicious Incident
  • 722 North Lee St., Domestic Dispute

 

 

 

Area Beat Report 2/16 to 2/18/2021

