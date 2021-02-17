expand
February 18, 2021

Christopher Hurley, Jr. and Devonte Jamal Tucker wanted in recent series of shootings

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 11:02 am Wednesday, February 17, 2021

 

UPDATE: AS OF 2:20 ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17TH: Devonte Tucker is in custody

 

Press Release from the Americus Police Department

February 17, 2021

Wanted Persons

The Americus Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating
two suspects in the recent series of shootings in Americus. Christopher Hurley, Jr., age
27, is wanted on one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Possession of a
Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.
Devonte Jamal Tucker, age 26, is wanted on seven counts of Aggravated Assault and
one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.
Persons with information on either of these suspects can call the anonymous Crime Tip
Line at 229-924-4102, or call and speak to an investigator at 229-924-3677. Persons
with immediate knowledge of either suspect’s location should call 911 immediately

