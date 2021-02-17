Christopher Hurley, Jr. and Devonte Jamal Tucker wanted in recent series of shootings

UPDATE: AS OF 2:20 ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17TH: Devonte Tucker is in custody

Press Release from the Americus Police Department

February 17, 2021

Wanted Persons

The Americus Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating

two suspects in the recent series of shootings in Americus. Christopher Hurley, Jr., age

27, is wanted on one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Possession of a

Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Devonte Jamal Tucker, age 26, is wanted on seven counts of Aggravated Assault and

one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Persons with information on either of these suspects can call the anonymous Crime Tip

Line at 229-924-4102, or call and speak to an investigator at 229-924-3677. Persons

with immediate knowledge of either suspect’s location should call 911 immediately