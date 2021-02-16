Frank Vernon Ellenburg, III, “Bubba”: February 13, 2021

Frank Vernon Ellenberg, III, “Bubba”, age 59, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 in Serenity Place Hospice of Dublin.

Mr. Ellenberg was born on January 9, 1962 in Americus, Georgia. He was the son of the late Frank Vernon Ellenberg, Jr., and Gwendolyn Cheek Ellenberg. Mr. Ellenberg was a United States Army veteran who served the 8th Infantry Division, and the 87th Infantry Division as a Platoon Sergeant. Frank was a certified peace officer, K-9 officer, and field training officer who served the Montezuma Police Department, where he was named Employee of the Year, and recognized multiple times for outstanding service. He was named an Honorary Senator of the State of Georgia, Outstanding Georgia Citizen in 2006, and received multiple achievements in the army.

He is survived by his son, Jeremy Ellenberg (Amanda) of Dublin, brothers, Allen Ellenberg (Julie) of Cordele, and Doug Ellenberg (Alejandra) of Hilton Head, S.C., and sisters, Vicki Ellenberg (Earl Giddens) of Americus, Lisa Richard (Ray) of Cleveland, TN, and Kathy Rowe (Robert) of Milner.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Integrity Hospice, 101-A W. Jackson St, Dublin, GA 31021, Serenity Place Hospice, 504 Parker Dairy Rd, Dublin, GA 31021, or to the Georgia K9 Foundation, 28 E. Main St, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Stanley Funeral Home and Crematory/Dublin Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.