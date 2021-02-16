expand
February 18, 2021

Americus Police Department investigating five shootings: assistance from community requested

Published 11:08 am Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Update:  February 16, 2021 at 3:56 additional press release from the Americus Police Department

Aggravated Assault Investigations

The Americus Police Department is investigating an additional shooting incident which occurred today at approximately 1:20 PM in the area of Beale Street in Americus, GA. The incident is alleged to have occurred on a foot path between Bessie Mays Circle and Beale Street. The 20-year-old male victim was shot once in the leg and is being treated at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Suspects have been identified in this case and in one of the previous shooting incidents reported this date.

The police department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying those responsible for each of these incidents. Persons with information can call the anonymous Crime Tip Line at 229-924-4102, or call and speak to an investigator at 229-924-3677.

Press Release from Americus Police Department, February 16, 2021
Aggravated Assault Investigations
The Americus Police Department is investigating a series of shooting incidents which
occurred between February 14th and 16th, 2021. On February 14th at approximately
11:55 PM officers responded to a residence in the 100 Block of Cherokee where shots
had been fired into the apartment striking a 15-year-old male victim twice. He is
currently hospitalized in stable condition.
On February 15th at approximately 11:10 PM officers responded to shots fired at a
residence in the 300 block of Bessie Mays Circle. Multiple shots were fired into the
apartment, striking two female victims, age 28 and 20. Both victims were taken to
Phoebe Sumter Medical Center where they were treated.
On February 16th at approximately 12:26 AM officers responded to shots fired into a
residence in the 600 block of Winn Street. Multiple shots were fired into the residence,
which was occupied at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.
On February 16th at approximately 12:40 AM officers responded to shots fired into a
residence in the 900 block of Railroad Street. Multiple shots were fired into the
residence, which was occupied at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.
It is likely that all four of these incidents are related and the police department is
requesting the community’s assistance in identifying those responsible for each of
these incidents. Persons with information can call the anonymous Crime Tip Line at
229-924-4102, or call and speak to an investigator at 229-924-3677.

