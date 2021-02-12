Willard Bradley “Muff” Martin: February 8, 2021

Mr. Willard Bradley “Muff” Martin, 88 of Americus, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, GA. Due to the current pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Steve Golden and Rev. Charles Stoops will officiate.

Willard Bradley Martin was born January 15, 1933 in Macon GA. He was the son of the late Willard Ross Martin and the late Mary Louise Bradley Martin. Mr. Martin earned a bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southern. After serving two years in the army, he taught school for a short period of time and went to work for the Department of Defense in Warner Robins, GA., where he was employed for 34 yrs. He held a supervisor position in the Procurement Division until his retirement. He was very active in leadership roles with the Gideons International Americus Camp. He also served in a variety of roles for the Friendship Baptist Association, including Interim Associational Missionary. Mr. Martin was a devoted member of Bethel Baptist Church where he served as deacon, Sunday School director, and teacher.

He was a true man of God, with great faith and integrity. His love of the Lord, his family, his church, and his country were strong and abiding. He was always on mission for the Lord by sharing the plan of salvation. Many individuals came to know Christ as their Savior through his personal sharing. He always made everyone he met feel loved and accepted.

Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Willard Ross Martin and Susan of Suwanee, GA and Roy Charles Martin and Lisa of Cobb, GA. Three grandchildren and spouses, Bradley Martin of Atlanta, GA, Shelley Merrill and Brandon of Thomasville, GA and Elliott Coffee and Ellis of Americus, GA. Three great grandchildren including Amelia Lane Merrill, John Ellis Coffee and Janie Ruth Coffee also survive.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his wife Sylvia Judy Ross Martin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Gideons International Americus Camp P.O. Box 722 Americus, GA 31709.

To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit www.aldridgefuneralservices.com Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.