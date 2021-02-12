expand
February 12, 2021

Area Beat Report 2/10 to 2/12/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:10 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

Americus PD Media Incident Report 2/10 to 2/12/2021

2/10

  • 717 Barlow St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 113 Clearview Circle, Criminal Trespass
  • Reddick Dr., Warrant Executed/Reckless Conduct
  • 105 Melody Lane, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Felder St., Lost/Mislaid Property

2/11

  • 1201 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Big A’s Package, Domestic Dispute
  • 305 Tabby Lane, Criminal Trespass
  • 107 Glemwood Rd., Entering Automobile/Financial Transaction-Card Forgery/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony
  • 216 Earl St., Criminal Trespass
  • 984C Anthony St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1202 North MLK Jr. Blvd., Criminal Trespass
  • Georgia Avenue and 711 Brooklyn Terrace, Damage to Property
  • 1480 East Forsyth St. at Dollar Tree, Criminal Trespass
  • 214 Maple St., Domestic Dispute
  • 704 North Lee St. at Corner Shop, 4th Degree Forgery – Misdemeanor
  • 119 South Lee St., Domestic Dispute
  • 119 South Lee St., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at Car
  • 119 South Lee St. at Americus PD, Simple Battery against police officer
  • 1412 East Forsyth St. at Dollar General, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 948 Anthony Drive at University Place Apartments, Criminal Trespass
  • 717 Pine Avenue, Suspicious Incident
  • 405 Barlow St., Suspicious Incident

2/12

  • 1020 Hancock Dr., Suspicious Incident
  • 306 Patton Dr., Damage to Property

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 2/10 to 2/11/2021

  • Streeter, Zy’Ibravian Temale, 21, 2/10/2021 2:29 p.m., Reckless Conduct
  • Turner, Taniya Tanea, 19, 2/10/2021 10:29 a.m., Affray
  • Garcia, Diana, 46, 2/11/2021 12:06 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Offord, Cornelius, 19, 2/11/2021 7:45 p.m., Simple Battery against Police Officer
  • Offord, Cornelius, 19, 2/11/2021 1:41 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Offord, Cornelius, 19, 2/11/2021 1:41 p.m., Criminal Trespass

 

 

 

