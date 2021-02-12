Area Beat Report 2/10 to 2/12/2021
Americus PD Media Incident Report 2/10 to 2/12/2021
2/10
- 717 Barlow St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 113 Clearview Circle, Criminal Trespass
- Reddick Dr., Warrant Executed/Reckless Conduct
- 105 Melody Lane, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Felder St., Lost/Mislaid Property
2/11
- 1201 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Big A’s Package, Domestic Dispute
- 305 Tabby Lane, Criminal Trespass
- 107 Glemwood Rd., Entering Automobile/Financial Transaction-Card Forgery/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony
- 216 Earl St., Criminal Trespass
- 984C Anthony St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
- 1202 North MLK Jr. Blvd., Criminal Trespass
- Georgia Avenue and 711 Brooklyn Terrace, Damage to Property
- 1480 East Forsyth St. at Dollar Tree, Criminal Trespass
- 214 Maple St., Domestic Dispute
- 704 North Lee St. at Corner Shop, 4th Degree Forgery – Misdemeanor
- 119 South Lee St., Domestic Dispute
- 119 South Lee St., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at Car
- 119 South Lee St. at Americus PD, Simple Battery against police officer
- 1412 East Forsyth St. at Dollar General, Theft By Shoplifting
- 948 Anthony Drive at University Place Apartments, Criminal Trespass
- 717 Pine Avenue, Suspicious Incident
- 405 Barlow St., Suspicious Incident
2/12
- 1020 Hancock Dr., Suspicious Incident
- 306 Patton Dr., Damage to Property
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 2/10 to 2/11/2021
- Streeter, Zy’Ibravian Temale, 21, 2/10/2021 2:29 p.m., Reckless Conduct
- Turner, Taniya Tanea, 19, 2/10/2021 10:29 a.m., Affray
- Garcia, Diana, 46, 2/11/2021 12:06 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Offord, Cornelius, 19, 2/11/2021 7:45 p.m., Simple Battery against Police Officer
- Offord, Cornelius, 19, 2/11/2021 1:41 p.m., Criminal Trespass
